Law firm Crowell to move into new D.C. offices amid rent dispute















(Reuters) - Law firm Crowell & Moring will move its downtown Washington, D.C., headquarters to a new, smaller office after 35 years of working in the same building.

Crowell will lease 198,877 square feet as the anchor tenant at 600 Fifth St., where developers Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge said Tuesday that they have started construction to redevelop the building.

The law firm, which has 675 lawyers and staff in Washington, is downsizing from more than 391,000 square feet in its current location at 1001 Pennsylvania Ave.

Crowell anticipates moving into the redeveloped 400,000-square-foot building, where it will take up the top five floors, by July 2026, according to Philip Inglima, chair of the firm's management board. That is when the firm's current lease expires, he said in an email.

Crowell is embroiled in a legal dispute with its current landlord over rent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crowell sued The TREA 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue Trust in March to recover $30 million that the law firm said it was not required to pay amid office space disruptions brought on by the pandemic.

TREA Trust has moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing there is no provision in Crowell's lease, which was first signed in 1985 and later amended more than a dozen times, justifying the firm's claim it was entitled to rent abatement. There is a June 28 hearing scheduled in the case.

A Crowell spokesperson said the firm was "left with no choice" but to sue, echoing an earlier statement on the lawsuit. The firm declined to say whether the dispute played a role in its decision to move. A TREA Trust representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Crowell's new lease is one of the largest signed by a law firm in the past year and a half, according to recent reports about legal industry leasing activity. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and Katten Muchin Rosenman also inked leases for more than 200,000 square feet in the first quarter of 2023 while downsizing their headquarters.

Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial brokerage, said in a recent report that legal sector leasing in the United States reached a high of 14.3 million square feet in 2022, after a pandemic lull in 2020 and 2021.

Law firms are grappling with how much space is needed, after the pandemic led to a greater emphasis on flexibility for lawyers to work remotely at least part-time.

Inglima said the new D.C. office will be "smaller by the square footage but better in terms of efficiency, with lots of natural light, great meeting space and the latest technology."

Crowell's office attendance varies, Inglima said. Lawyers and directors are currently going in two to three days per week, with 35-55% attendance on "anchor days," he said.

