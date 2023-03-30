Law firm Fenwick hires insurance leader from tech rival Cooley

Summary

(Reuters) - Law firm Fenwick & West said Thursday it has hired New York-based lawyer Heidi Lawson to lead an insurance technology practice.

Lawson joins Fenwick as a corporate and regulatory partner from Cooley, where she was global chair of the firm's insurance practice.

"Heidi is at the forefront of the burgeoning insurtech sector," Fenwick chair Richard Dickson said in a statement.

She advises clients on insurance and transactions, including regulatory compliance and product development, the firm said. She works with clients in sectors including insurance technology, fintech, venture capital and private equity, as well as the insurance industry.

California-based Fenwick and Cooley are both known for advising technology and life sciences companies.

A Cooley spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Fenwick said Lawson's addition is its latest regulatory-focused lawyer hire. The firm in 2021 opened a Washington, D.C., office with partner hires from rival firms and has since made other additions there.

Lawson has practiced at Cooley since 2018, when she joined from Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo after working at several other firms.

