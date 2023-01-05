Law firm M&A rankings show players competing for smaller prize















(Reuters) - The leading law firms advising on global M&A deals mostly maintained a steady market share in 2022, but there were a few notable shifts in the rankings as firms were forced to split a smaller pie.

The combined value of global announced M&A deals in 2022 reached $3.6 trillion, a 37% drop compared to 2021's record-breaking $5.9 trillion, according to data released Wednesday by Refinitiv, marking the largest year-over-year percentage decline since 2001.

New York-founded law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was a principal advisor on $348 billion in announced global deals in 2022, the largest figure for any firm, representing buyers or sellers in 202 transactions. Simpson Thacher was principal advisor on $368 billion in deals in 2021.

Law firms benefit both from working on a large number of deals and from advising on high-value transactions, which may be more complex and require more lawyer hours.

Ranked among firms that advised any party in a transaction, New York-founded Sullivan & Cromwell came out on top, playing a role in $516 billion worth of announced deals in 2022, Refinitiv said.

But as with Simpson Thacher and other firms, Sullivan & Cromwell's figure was significantly higher in 2021, when it advised on $662 billion in deals.

Still, some law firms managed to improve their positions in the M&A advisory race last year.

Cooley and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, two Silicon Valley-founded firms that cater to the technology sector, played some role in more global deals and obtained a larger market share in 2022 than in 2021, according to Refinitiv. Cooley worked on 571 deals worth $165 billion, while Wilson Sonsini worked on 638 deals worth $132 billion.

Another firm with a large technology and life sciences client base, Goodwin Procter, advised on the most global announced deals of any law firm last year. It played a role in 1,028 transactions, with a combined value of $128 billion.











