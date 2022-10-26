Law firm Morgan Lewis sued by investment company claiming $12 mln in damages

Summary

(Reuters) - New York-based Prospect Capital Corp has sued U.S. law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius over claims it bungled legal work and caused the financial services company at least $12 million in damages tied to a business loan it made.

Prospect, publicly traded on Nasdaq, sued Philadelphia-based Morgan Lewis in New York state court, alleging in the Oct. 21 complaint that the firm was liable for professional negligence over its work for Prospect on loan-related work in 2014.

The company argues essentially that due to the law firm's negligence it was denied the ability to pursue certain remedies for an alleged breach of a loan agreement. Prospect alleged it was not made aware a key provision had been "significantly narrowed" to allow another bank to be paid first on a loan before it could be.

Representatives from Morgan Lewis on Wednesday did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment. An attorney for the firm had not yet made an appearance in the case. Morgan Lewis has more than 2,200 attorneys in offices around the world.

Prospect is represented by an in-house legal team, and a lawyer for the company declined to comment. A corporate representative from the company did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Prospect said on its website it has made more than 375 investments totaling nearly $20 billion of capital.

The investment company said it had worked with Morgan Lewis from 2013 to July 2022, when Morgan Lewis terminated its representation.

The 2014 loan central to the lawsuit was one that Prospect made to Venio LLC, which offered services concerning the recovery of unclaimed property.

That year, Venio parent Keane Holdings Inc pursued a $12 million loan from Silicon Valley Bank, the complaint said. The lawsuit described Keane as a holding company with a sole asset, its ownership of Venio.

Prospect said in its lawsuit that as a condition to consent to the Silicon Valley Bank loan, it required the bank, Keane Holdings and Venio "to agree to a debt subordination agreement in favor of Prospect." Prospect, according to its complaint, said its loan to Venio would have to be paid in full before Keane could pay the Silicon Valley Bank loan.

The complaint said Prospect believed that certain funds provided to Silicon Valley Bank would be subject to a "turnover provision" — and be paid to Prospect. The law firm Kirkland & Ellis represented Keane.

Prospect said $12 million that Keane paid to Silicon Valley Bank should have been made to Prospect.

Last year, Prospect sued Silicon Valley Bank in Manhattan federal court. The case settled in June in terms that were not disclosed publicly. The bank is not a defendant in the new lawsuit.

The case is Prospect Capital Corp v. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Supreme Court of the State of New York, No. 653941/2022.

For Prospect: Adam Burton and Abraham Shaw of Prospect

For Morgan Lewis: No appearance yet











