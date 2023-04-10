Law firm Orrick adds partners to tech practice, tapping startup alum

Companies

(Reuters) - Law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said Monday that Laura Lariu, most recently the general counsel of rocket builder Relativity Space, has joined as a partner in New York.

The firm said it also hired Nikita Shah and Alexandra Wood in San Francisco. The three partners expand the firm's technology companies group and will advise startups and high-growth tech and life sciences companies.

The lawyers joined San Francisco-founded Orrick over the past two months, according to an Orrick spokesperson.

Lariu was the first lawyer hired at Relativity, which last month launched a 3D-printed rocket. She oversaw an 11-person legal team at the company, which she helped raise a total of $1.3 billion from investors over the past few years, the firm said. She previously was general counsel at the company now called Hyperloop One.

Relativity did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Shah was associate general counsel at online education platform MasterClass until 2021. She took a two-year career break to start a family, a firm spokesperson said.

Wood most recently an associate at rival law firm Fenwick & West. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Orrick recently added about 100 attorneys to its ranks through a February merger with Washington, D.C.-founded law firm Buckley. The firm now has about 1,150 lawyers across more than 25 offices.











