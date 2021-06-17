Law firm quintet crafts Goldman-backed SPAC’s union with radiation detector

A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Summary

Summary Law firms Weil advises blank check company

Davis Polk guides Mirion

Freshfields steers Mirion investor Charterhouse Capital The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Five law firms, including Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Davis Polk & Wardwell, are shepherding a Goldman Sachs Group Inc-backed special purpose acquisition company’s plans to take radiation detection company Mirion Technologies Inc public through a roughly $2.6 billion merger.

Blank check company GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Atlanta-based Mirion Technologies said on Thursday that their combination would include a $900 million private investment in public equity (PIPE), while many other SPAC mergers have seen a decrease in the size of such investments.

The combined company will take Mirion’s name and tout a value of roughly $2.6 billion, including debt, according to the press release. It will also list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MIR," after the deal closes in the second half of the year.

The blank check company has paired up with a Weil team led by corporate partner Michael Aiello for advice on the deal.

SPACs raise funds through an initial public offering to later merge with a private company and take it public.

Weil has a longstanding relationship with the SPAC’s backer, Goldman Sachs.

The firm has advised the financial services company on a variety of transactions, including the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division’s purchase of a stake in the parent company for chicken wings chain Zaxby's in 2020, according to a firm press release.

Mirion has turned to a Davis Polk team led by corporate partners Alan Denenberg and Stephen Salmon.

Denenberg also steered the team that advised the company when it was sold to London-based private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners by American Capital Ltd in 2015 for $750 million, according to a firm press release.

He was part of the team that guided Mirion on its purchase of Sun Nuclear Corp, which creates safety products for imaging and radiation therapy centers earlier this year.

Mirion has pursued a string of acquisitions to expand its gamut of services that include detection, measurement and analysis solutions to the nuclear, defense and medical end markets.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is representing Mirion investor Charterhouse. The firm’s team is headed by corporate partners Valerie Ford Jacob, Yann Gozal and Charles Hayes.

Two other firms are also working on finance matters related to the deal. Sullivan & Cromwell is advising Goldman Sachs & Co LLC as the deal’s lead placement agent and the SPAC’s financial adviser.

Charterhouse and Mirion’s financial advisers are Lazard Ltd and HSBC.

Milbank is representing Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc, which are providing debt financing for the deal.

Read more: Goldman-backed SPAC to take Mirion Tech public in $2.6 billion deal