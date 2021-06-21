Law firm quintet headlines Ackman SPAC's $4 bln UMG stake buy

The logo of Universal Music Group is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Five law firms, including Sullivan & Cromwell, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, are arranging a William Ackman-backed special purpose acquisition company’s roughly $4 billion deal to buy 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG) from French media company Vivendi SE.

Billionaire investor Ackman’s blank check firm, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, will pick up a stake in the record label behind artists like Drake and Taylor Swift, the companies announced on Sunday.

The SPAC is working with Sullivan & Cromwell and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft for guidance on the stake purchase. The Cadwalader team is led by corporate partners Stephen Fraidin and Gregory Patti Jr.

Fraidin and Patti previously led the Cadwalader team that guided the blank check company's $4 billion initial public offering last July, which made Pershing Square Tontine the largest SPAC ever.

UMG has turned to longtime advisor Freshfields for advice. The firm’s team is headed by corporate and mergers and acquisition partners Sebastian Fain and Dirk-Jan Smit, and financing and capital markets partner Pamela Marcogliese.

The record label is headquartered in both the United States and the Netherlands. Freshfields’ team included attorneys in both countries.

On the seller’s side, French firm Cabinet Bompoint and Cleary are supporting Vivendi. The Cleary attorneys include M&A partners Paul Shim, capital markets partners Jorge Juantorena and Adam Brenneman and litigation partner Jared Gerber.

Cleary counts Vivendi among its longtime clients. The firm represented the media company in its legal actions against Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA over the company’s business deals and strategy. Vivendi is one of Mediaset’s significant investors.

Cleary also advised UMG on securing a five-year 3 billion euro financing from a group of banks, according to a March firm press release.

The Ackman SPAC's deal with UMG strays from the usual SPAC merger, where a blank check firm uses the funds raised in its IPO to buy a privately held company, thus taking it public.

Theentertainment company instead plans to separate from Vivendi and list on the Euronext Amsterdam in late September, according to a press release. The stake purchase values UMG at an enterprise value of about 35 billion euros ($41.55 billion).

The blank check company said that after the stake buy, which is expected to close in 2021’s third quarter, it will continue to exist but will no longer be a SPAC. The entity will retain $2.9 billion to pursue a merger with a different company, the press release said.

The SPAC board of directors’ financial advisor on the stake buy is Perella Weinberg Partners.

