Law firm quintet tapped for crypto exchange Bullish's $9 bln SPAC merger

(Reuters) - Five law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, are guiding Bullish’s agreement to go public through a blank-check merger that values the cryptocurrency exchange at $9 billion.

Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corporation announced their combination Friday as other companies in the cryptocurrency space have looked to launch their own stock market debuts. Cryptocurrency companies are making the moves despite U.S. officials’ push for more scrutiny of the businesses.

Kirkland is advising the digital assets-focused exchange on matters of U.S. law. The firm’s team is led by transactional partners Daniel Dusek, David Feirstein, Joseph Raymond Casey, Francisco Morales Barron and Nicholas Norris and capital markets partner Steve Lin.

Kirkland is also advising Thoma Bravo on another deal announced Friday, that saw the private equity firm scoop up Stamps.com for roughly $6.6 billion.

Carey Olsen partner Michael Padarin is also advising the company on Cayman Islands law.

On the other side of the deal, Morgan Lewis is steering special purpose acquisition company Far Peak with a team led by partners R. Alec Dawson, Howard Kenny, Robert Robison, and Russell Franklin.

Kenny also led the team that advised on Far Peak’s December 2020 initial public offering, with underwriters’ counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPACs, or blank check companies, raise funds through IPOs to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

Far Peak’s independent directors have tapped Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison for guidance on the merger. The firm’s team includes litigation partners Lewis Clayton and mergers and acquisitions partner Ross Fieldston.

Bullish’s financial and capital markets adviser is Jefferies LLC, which is among the placement agents supporting a connected private investment in public equity.

The placement agents are being guided by a Latham & Watkins team led by capital markets partners Marc Jaffe and Ian Schuman.

The merger is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Bullish, a unit of blockchain software company Block.one, plans to launch a regulated crypto exchange later this year.

The company backers include billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel's Thiel Capital and Founders Fund and U.S. hedge fund manger Louis Bacon.

The deal comes a day after Circle, the main operator of U.S.-dollar based cryptocurrency USD Coin, said it would soon hit the stock market through a merger with a SPAC. Goodwin Procter is counseling Circle, while Greenberg Traurig directs the blank check firm.

