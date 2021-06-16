Law firm trio directs acquisition vehicle's $2 bln buy of Perimeter Solutions

Greenberg Traurig offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Greenberg Traurig; Maples and Calder; and Kirkland & Ellis are guiding London-listed acquisition vehicle EverArc Holdings Ltd’s $2 billion deal to purchase U.S.-based firefighting products maker Perimeter Solutions from investment firm SK Capital Partners.

British Virgin Islands-based EverArc announced on Wednesday that the acquisition would see Perimeter join a newly-formed Luxembourg company called Perimeter Solutions SA, which will be listed on a U.S. stock exchange.

The deal is expected to close in 2021’s fourth quarter.

EverArc is working with Greenberg Traurig as English and U.S. legal advisor and Maples and Calder as British Virgin Island and Luxembourg legal advisor. Both firms previously advised the entity on its $340 million 2019 initial public offering, according to an EverArc regulatory filing.

The Greenberg Traurig team is led by corporate shareholder Alan Annex.

Annex said in a statement that EverArc is a kind of entity known as a UK cash shell. It differs from the U.S. special purpose acquisition company in that it’s designed to buy a business mostly for cash; no shareholder approval is required and shareholders can’t sell shares back to the company, Annex said. SPACs, however, are used to take businesses public, with the company’s owners primarily receiving stock in the combined public company as part of the deal.

SK Capital has tapped longtime advisor Kirkland & Ellis for advice on the transaction. The Kirkland team includes corporate partners Jeremy Liss, Jeffrey Fine and John Kosir.

The firm previously advised SK Capital on its acquisition of Perimeter Solutions. The U.S. company, which also makes lubricant additives, was established in 2018 when SK Capital Partners bought it from Israel Chemicals Ltd, although its roots in fire safety and oil additives stretch back over 50 years.

Kirkland most recently guided SK Capital on its 855 million Swiss francs ($951.27 million) deal to buy Clariant’s pigment business as part of a consortium with pigment maker Heubach Group, according to a June firm press release.

The Valence Group of Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC acted as financial advisors to EverArc on the deal, which consisted of cash and preferred shares.

EverArc’s placement agents are Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc and UBS Investment Bank. They were represented by Herbert Smith Freehills on matters of English and U.S. law.

