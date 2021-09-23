Law firm trio directs GE’s bet on surgical tech company BK Medical

The General Electric Co. logo on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts. July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

Summary GE's largest acquisition under CEO Larry Culp

Gibson Dunn guides General Electric

Latham, Schiff Hardin support BK Medical

(Reuters) - Three law firms — Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Latham & Watkins and Schiff Hardin — are heading General Electric Co’s plans to purchase ultrasound systems maker BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash from Altaris Capital Partners.

The acquisition of Boston and Copenhagen-based BK Medical, announced on Thursday, is GE’s largest since Larry Culp became CEO in 2018.

GE has tapped a Gibson Dunn team led by mergers and acquisitions partner Saee Muzumdar, who counts the company among her corporate clients, according to her firm profile.

The Gibson Dunn team includes executive compensation and employee benefits partner Michael Collins; antitrust and competition partners Stephen Weissman, Kristen Limarzi and Attila Borsos; technology partner Daniel Angel; and tax partner Kathryn Kelly.

Latham and Schiff Hardin are acting as co-counsel to BK Medical on the transaction.

The Schiff Hardin team is led by corporate partner Steve Isaacs and includes partners Olga Bogush and Sara Rosenberg.

Issacs has advised BK Medical’s current owner, health care-focused Altaris Capital, on several transactions, including the investment firm’s $1.1 billion take-private purchase of Analogic Corp in 2018, according to a firm press release. Analogic was formerly BK Medical’s parent company.

The firm also supported Altaris Capital on its purchases of generic prescription drug company Padagis LLC from Perrigo Co plc for $1.55 billion this year, according to a firm press release.

Altaris Capital’s sale of BK Medical is expected to wrap up in 2022.

GE’s financial adviser is Evercore, and BK Medical’s are J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co.

