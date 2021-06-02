Law firm trio lead on Etsy’s $1.63 billion Depop buy

A sign advertising the online seller Etsy Inc. is seen outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square following Etsy's initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq in New York April 16, 2015. Etsy's IPO has been priced at $16 per share, a market source told Reuters, valuing the online seller of handmade goods and craft supplies at about $1.78 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Fenwick & West and Allen & Overy are guiding e-commerce company Etsy Inc on its $1.63 billion acquisition of London-based online thrift store Depop, which is being represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Fenwick previously advised Etsy on its 2019 acquisition of musical instrument marketplace Reverb and 2016 acquisition of Blackbird Technologies Inc, a machine learning technology firm.

The Fenwick team advising Etsy on the Depop deal is led by corporate partners Ken Myers, Bomi Lee and Lynda Twomey. The group also includes technology transactions partner Stephen Gillespie, intellectual property partner Mark Jansen, privacy and cybersecurity partner James Koenig and executive compensation and employee benefits partner Matthew Cantor.

The Allen & Overy team was led by M&A partner Will Samengo-Turner in London. He said in a statement that the deal played into the firm's "expertise in supporting U.S. technology companies in market-changing deals." Allen & Overy has worked on at least 100 European M&A deals totaling $54.6 billion this year.

"It was enormously exciting to support Etsy on this landmark transaction and to see two much loved ecommerce brands brought together," Samengo-Turner said.

Weil's London-based deal team advising Depop is led by corporate partner Jonathan Wood. The team also includes corporate partner Murray Cox, counsel Ellie Fialho and associate Jessica Corr. Partner Oliver Walker and counsel Erica Rees worked on the tax matters in the deal.

The firm previously advised private equity firm General Atlantic in 2019 when it led a $62 million Series C investment in Depop.

