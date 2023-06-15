Law firm Wilson Sonsini hires space industry exec, launches new practice

Law Firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Follow















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Thursday it has hired the co-founder of a satellite launch and logistics company as it seeks to capture more space-oriented work.

Curt Blake, co-founder and former CEO of launch services company Spaceflight Inc, has joined Wilson Sonsini as the firm debuts a new industry group it calls "NewSpace" that revolves around satellites and commercial spaceflight.

Blake will work as a senior of counsel in Wilson Sonsini's Seattle office, the firm said.

In addition to advising on typical corporate matters like raising funds and seeking to go public, Blake said Wilson Sonsini will also tend to space clients' daily practical and legal needs, such as where to get their satellite built and how to get it launched.

"I can help by bringing new clients that are starting up by bringing the business consulting perspective to what they’re doing," Blake said.

Spaceflight provides "rideshare" logistics for satellites and other spacecraft looking for launch opportunities and offers in-orbit servicing. The company was bought earlier this month by Firefly Aerospace, a space transportation company that helps customers such as NASA and General Atomics with launch, lunar and in-space services.

Wilson Sonsini touted Blake's work in establishing Spaceflight's network of launch providers, including Elon Musk's SpaceX, Rocket Lab USA Inc and Russian space agency Roscosmos. The firm said it already has clients for its NewSpace industry group, including Astranis Space Technologies, which launched its first internet-providing satellite last month.

The firm on Thursday cited a March report from analytics company Space Impulse stating that the industry could reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2040.

Demand for sending satellites into space remains strong, but U.S. rocket startups are taking drastic measures to survive a tight funding environment, with fears exacerbated by the bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit.

Venture investment in space startups has dropped 50% year-over-year in 2022 to $21.9 billion, according to VC firm Space Capital. But Blake said space "is unique in that the ultimate customer is the U.S. government or some government, whether its communications or Earth observation data."

Economic cycles can shift, but governments want data from space, Blake said.

