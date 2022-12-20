Law firms in RealPage antitrust suits feud over venue

Summary

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A group of plaintiffs' firms on Monday asked a U.S. judge to consolidate nearly a dozen lawsuits in Seattle against RealPage Inc that claim its software was used in a conspiracy to fix rental prices for student housing and multifamily residential real estate.

Seattle-based Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro in a court filing said "there are many common questions of law and fact across" the cases filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The 80-lawyer plaintiffs' firm also said it should be appointed as lead counsel for a proposed class of students suing RealPage and other defendants. In a separate filing, several other plaintiffs' firms asked to be named lead attorneys for multifamily plaintiffs.

Private class actions against Texas-based RealPage and dozens of property management companies filed in recent weeks alleged a conspiracy to artificially inflate rental prices for students and families. The lawsuits claim a revenue management software made by RealPage was central to the conspiracy.

The defendants have denied the allegations.

An early flashpoint has centered on which U.S. district court should hear the cases.

RealPage and a lawyer for the company, Stephen Weissman, co-chair of the antitrust team at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, did not immediately respond on Tuesday to messages seeking comment.

The plaintiffs' firms said RealPage opposed consolidation in Seattle as "premature."

Defense lawyers this month unsuccessfully sought to transfer pending cases to the Northern District of Texas.

The attorneys argued in a filing on Dec. 5 that Texas, not Seattle, is where "most of the evidence is likely to be found, and, at the very least, no other district is likely to house more relevant materials."

But voluntary dismissal of some cases meant "the litigation had been deprived of its multidistrict nature," according to a Dec. 16 order by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

The sprawling litigation has drawn a host of major U.S. law firms representing dozens of property manager defendants.

Antitrust practice leaders or co-leaders at firms including O'Melveny & Myers; Mayer Brown; McGuireWoods; Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; Morrison & Foerster; and Sheppard Mullin are among the lawyers defending property managers in the lawsuits.

In Seattle court, plaintiffs' firms Berger Montague; Hausfeld; and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein on Monday asked the court to appoint them as interim co-lead counsel for multifamily plaintiffs.

Three other plaintiffs' firms — DiCello Levitt; Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy; and Edelson — said they want to form a "plaintiffs' executive committee" that would help the other firms "ensure that this action can progress quickly towards trial."

