Law firms scoop up London partners from troubled UK investment firm MJ Hudson















May 10 (Reuters) - The closure of UK-based asset management company MJ Hudson Group Plc’s law business in April is fueling a raft of hires among international law firms eager to pick up senior finance-focused partners in London.

Minneapolis-headquartered Dorsey & Whitney is the latest to add a former MJ Hudson Law partner to its ranks, with Paul Durban joining as London head of finance and restructuring, the U.S. firm said Tuesday.

MJ Hudson Law, started by lawyer Matthew Hudson in 2010, said on April 20 that it has shut down, after MJ Hudson Group agreed to sell most of its operating business following months of turmoil involving its account statements for 2022.

MJ Hudson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the company's current status or the impact of the closure of its law firm.

MJ Hudson Law's co-managing partner Karma Samdup joined Dallas-founded Haynes & Boone’s London office in April as head of private equity and venture, along with a team of two partners and five associates.

Squire Patton Boggs said the same day that it added MJ Hudson partner Robert Eke to its London-based funds practice.

Whitney Lutgen, a co-leader of MJ Hudson’s funds practice, joined UK firm Ashurst’s London office, while M&A head Andrew Mills moved to Bristol, England-based law firm Burges Salmon.

MJ Hudson’s chief executive Matthew Hudson resigned in February after the company's auditor EY quit, saying it had “lost trust” in the firm’s management, deepening corporate governance problems at the firm.

The asset management company had warned in December that it would not be able to complete its full-year audit in time due to continued discrepancies in its finances. Its CFO Peter Connell was suspended the same month.

In April, MJ Hudson said it agreed to sell its data and analytics and business outsourcing units, representing “the bulk of its operating business,” to financial services provider Apex Group for $50 million.

