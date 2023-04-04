Law firms share the pain as global M&A deals dry up















(Reuters) - Leading law firms are advising on fewer deals with a smaller combined value as worldwide mergers and acquisitions activity shrank to its lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023.

The total value of global announced M&A deals in the first quarter was $580 billion, a 44% drop compared to the same period last year, according to data released Tuesday by Refinitiv.

That also represents a 23% drop compared to the last quarter of 2022, Refinitiv said. M&A activity last year reached $3.6 trillion, a 37% decline compared to a record-breaking 2021.

Rising interest rates, high inflation and recession fears have soured some companies' appetites for dealmaking, which is reflected in Refinitiv's rankings of U.S. and international law firms and the share of deals they advised on last quarter.

New York-founded Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett saw a 72% drop in the value of global announced deals for which it served as principal advisor compared to the first quarter last year, down to $37 billion this past quarter from $134 billion. The firm, which led the full-year rankings by deal value for 2022, ranked seventh among principal advisors for the most recent quarter.

Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis was ranked second as principal advisor for the first quarter but saw a similar drop in value. During the first quarter of 2022, the firm served as the principal advisor on $117 billion worth of deals, compared to $58 billion this past quarter — a nearly 50% decrease.

Like many other firms, Kirkland expanded its lawyer ranks in 2021 and into 2022 before the retreat in global dealmaking gained steam. And like other firms, Kirkland has since trimmed its ranks, making an unspecified number of cuts this week that it described as a result of "performance-based decisions."

Cooley, Goodwin Procter and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan have all said they were laying off lawyers since late last year due to a slowdown in work.

New York-founded law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz earned Refinitiv's top principal advisor ranking for the first quarter by deal value and also managed to outperform itself compared to last year, working on $84 billion worth of deals compared to $51 billion in Q1 2022.

Boston-founded Goodwin continued its streak of advising on the most M&A deals in any given quarter, even though the value of those deals dropped.

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, Goodwin lawyers advised on 172 announced global deals worth $76 billion. During the same time period last year, Goodwin worked on 294 deals worth $51 billion.

