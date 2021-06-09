Lawyers beware: Some scammers are ‘super-savvy.’ (Others? Please.)

Law firms Furman Kornfeld Brennan See all

(Reuters) - “Dear Attorney,” began a recent email that I received from a stranger with the rather demanding subject line “I need your services.”

Mmm ... so I’m not an attorney. I do write about them, but (pro tip) that’s not the same thing.

What services did this person require from me?

“We have decided to patronize a firm in America for the purchase of ventilators and COVID-19 rapid test-kits,” he wrote. “In line with our operational tradition, we are desirous of engaging your services as our legal representative and handler of all our transactions in North America.”

Hold on. His company’s “operational tradition” is to blindly hire non-lawyer journalists as their legal representatives? Let’s just say I was a teensy bit skeptical about the legitimacy of the offer.

“I will give you details when I receive an affirmative response from you,” he added.

I couldn’t resist – though I responded in a manner that was entirely truthful.

“I would be very interested to hear details of your proposal,” I replied. “Sincerely, Jenna Greene.”

He wrote back, a long email about a deal to buy ventilators and other COVID supplies from a firm in Mexico. “This is expected to be a multimillion dollars business and you would be our key person in North America,” he said, explaining that his company’s financial agent would send money to me. I would then “proceed to make the necessary deposits” on his behalf, after deducting my retainer fee, of course.

“How did you get my name?” I responded, genuinely curious.

“I got your details from a reputable commerce directory,” he assured me, at which point I came clean and told him that I was not in fact a lawyer, but that I was a journalist and, by the way, did he have any comment?

That was the end of our correspondence.

But it got me wondering, do any (real) lawyers actually fall for pitches like this?

The answer is yes, according to Furman Kornfeld & Brennan partners Rachel Aghassi and Andrew Jones, who focus on professional liability and legal malpractice defense. But, they said, successful solicitations are usually far more sophisticated.

Still, the clumsy pitch I received had all the hallmarks of what they call the fake client/check scam, which has been around for more than a decade.

Here’s how it works. An attorney gets an email out of the blue from someone overseas claiming to need legal representation to, say, collect a debt or invest in real estate.

That alone isn’t automatically bogus, Aghassi said. “For attorneys who regularly handle work on behalf of overseas clients, one way they get business is through the internet.” Prospective clients often use LinkedIn or a law firm website to find a lawyer.

For example, she said, she recently represented a lawyer who got an email from a Chinese national claiming to need assistance in resolving a contractual dispute in the U.S.

“The scammer was super-savvy,” she said. “Everything looked legitimate.”

The man claimed to work for an actual overseas company, but covertly substituted his own contact information in the correspondence.

The scammer and the lawyer negotiated a retainer agreement, even bickering over fees. The lawyer then sent a demand letter to the (fake) opposing party, who after back-and-forth letters agreed to a settlement.

The fake opposing party sent a check, which the lawyer deposited in his attorney escrow account.

“There was no reason to think anything was wrong,” Aghassi said.

The check (of course) was fake, too.

Where attorneys get stung is misunderstanding what it means for a check to “clear,” Aghassi explained.

It may look like the money is safely deposited in the lawyer’s IOLTA account and available to withdraw. But in reality, banks typically provide account holders with provisional funds before the check’s legitimacy has been verified.

Behind the scenes, as the check wends its way through intermediary banks, it can take days or even weeks for the depository bank to receive a notice of nonpayment – especially if the drawee bank is overseas, Aghassi said.

In the meantime, the fake client is clamoring for the funds, demanding that the lawyer wire the money immediately. “It’s a lot of pressure,” she said, and it’s easy for a lawyer to accede.

When the attorney learns the check has bounced, the money is already gone, and the “client” has vanished as well.

At that point, the bank can be expected to freeze the IOLTA account and demand that the lawyer replace the money that was wired to the scammer.

In one case, a New York lawyer who fell victim to such a scam specifically asked an HSBC representative if the check had cleared before wiring $187,750 to Hong Kong.

He was told that it had, but New York’s highest court in 2011 ruled that didn’t matter. The lawyer was still on the hook for the money.

The onus is on lawyers to ferret out scams, and not just obvious ones like the come-on I received. Still, Aghassi said there is one simple thing lawyers can do to protect themselves. Wait at least three weeks – and even as long as six weeks, for overseas funds – after receiving a check before releasing any money.

Legitimate clients might not like it, but it sure beats the alternative.

