Layoffs triggered by COVID-19 pandemic didn't require advance notice - judge

(Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Delaware has ruled that the COVID-19 pandemic was an unforeseeable natural disaster that exempted bankrupt retailer Art Van Furniture LLC from complying with a federal law requiring advance notice of mass layoffs.

The decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi on Monday deepens a split among federal judges over the scope of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires at least 60 days notice before layoffs take place, as several appeals courts consider the issue.

WARN Act liability can be costly for businesses, with potential penalties of tens of thousands of dollars per employee. Business groups have urged courts to rule that the pandemic was both an "unforeseeable business circumstance" and a natural disaster, exempting resulting layoffs from WARN Act coverage.

Art Van, which operated 170 stores throughout the Midwest, had filed for bankruptcy just as the pandemic began in March 2020.

The company then abruptly laid off thousands of workers after the pandemic forced it to close stores, abandoning plans to wind down operations more slowly, according to court filings.

Sontchi on Monday granted a bid by Art Van's bankruptcy trustee for summary judgment in a 2020 proposed class action by a group of former employees. They claimed the struggling company used the pandemic as a pretext to eliminate their jobs without issuing notice as required by the WARN Act.

Sonchi rejected the plaintiffs' claims that Art Van could have explored alternatives to layoffs, such as temporary furloughs.

"COVID-19 was the proverbial 'straw that broke the camel’s back,'" he wrote.

Lawyers at Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones who represent Art Van's trustee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Michael Joyce of Joyce LLC, who represents the plaintiffs.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments on April 5 in a bid to revive WARN Act claims against a gas drilling company. The district court judge in that case said, like Sontchi, that the pandemic was a natural disaster that qualified for an exemption from the law.

But other judges have said the WARN Act still applied despite the unforeseen nature of the pandemic, because COVID-19 did not directly cause layoffs.

A district court judge in Florida last year refused to dismiss a lawsuit over mass layoffs by Enterprise Rent A Car, saying they were triggered by a decrease in air travel and the economic downturn. Enterprise withdrew its appeal after settling the case.

The case is Stewart v. Art Van Furniture LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 20-50548.

For the plaintiffs: Michael Joyce of Joyce LLC

For the trustee: Bradford Sandler of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

