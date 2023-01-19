Legal software maker Exterro acquires e-discovery firm Zapproved, delays IPO timeline

Summary

(Reuters) - Legal software maker Exterro Inc, which last summer said it hit a $1 billion valuation, has acquired e-discovery software provider Zapproved as it looks ahead to a potential 2024 IPO, the company said Thursday.

The acquisition helps Exterro grow its data governance, risk and compliance offerings for clients, which include corporate legal departments and law firms, said Bobby Balachandran, Exterro's CEO and president.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the transaction.

"Data has become the most important asset for any organization," Balachandran said. With that power "comes a lot of risk," he said. Exterro's products help companies and other customers manage privacy, compliance and litigation risks.

Exterro's acquisition of Zapproved brings together two Portland, Oregon-based companies that were both founded in 2008.

Exterro, a portfolio company of private equity firm Leeds Equity Partners, completed a recapitalization backed by Leeds and additional investors that raised its valuation to more than $1 billion last year, the company said in July.

While Balachandran has previously said Exterro was eyeing an initial public offering as early as 2023, he said the company is probably now looking at 2024 due to current market volatility.

"We believe in this market condition, we will continue to grow… and then we'll kind of wait for the right timing, where things kind of settle down in the market, and I think we will be well set," he said.

The governance, risk and compliance market is poised to increase from $11.3 billion in 2020 to about $15.2 billion in 2025, according to a International Data Corporation forecast in 2021.

Exterro's prior acquisitions include digital forensic investigation tech provider AccessData and privacy and information management company Jordan Lawrence.

