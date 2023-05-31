Legal tech exec says new venture makes AI safer for law firms















NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - A former executive at legal tech company Reynen Court launched a new company on Wednesday that aims to help law firms safely experiment with generative artificial intelligence, as more lawyers and firms are using AI technology.

Christian Lang, former president and chief operating officer of Reynen Court, said he created Lega Inc to allow law firms to easily create AI tools with a "governance layer" to enforce security and compliance policies and monitor how they are used.

"These big law firms, they have hundreds of lawyers doing god knows what in ChatGPT, outside the visibility of the firm," Lang said. "Lega is really trying to create a safe space for exploration."

The Lega software platform lets firms use a unique interface to connect with consumer-facing AI models from companies like OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, Lang said. Firms can click a few buttons and create things like chatbots and summarization or translation tools, he said.

Several major law firms are publicly experimenting with generative AI technologies. Allen & Overy has partnered with Harvey, a legal AI startup that recently raised a $21 million fundraising round and that is also working with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Other large firms, including DLA Piper and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, are using CoCounsel, an AI legal assistant product from legal research company Casetext. Firms such as Holland & Knight have said they are building tools themselves.

The experimentation has prompted concerns about protecting confidential client data, avoiding legal errors and potential lawyer ethics violations.

In an example this week highlighting some of those risks, a New York lawyer is facing possible sanctions over an error-riddled brief he drafted with help from ChatGPT.

Lang, who earlier in his career practiced at New York law firm Davis, Polk & Wardwell, left Renen Court in January. The company, a legal tech "app store" backed by a handful of big law firms, said it laid off employees and cut operating costs late last year amid economic headwinds.

Lang said he anticipates starting a fundraising effort for Lega in the next few weeks, and then hiring to help grow the company.

Womble Bond Dickinson, a large firm with about 1,000 lawyers, has started using the Lega platform, the company said. Lang declined to name additional customers.











