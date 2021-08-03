Let arbitrators decide arbitrability in AT&T labor row, says D.C. Circuit

AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dispute over which Time Warner workers should be excluded from union

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said an arbitrator, and not a court, must decide whether a bargaining dispute stemming from AT&T Inc's acquisition of Time Warner is covered by an arbitration clause in a collective bargaining agreement between the company and the Communication Workers of America union.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that the agreement - which predated the Time Warner merger by a year - applies the rules of the American Arbitration Association, which in turn gives arbitrators the power to rule on their own jurisdiction.

The court reversed a federal judge in Washington D.C. who had granted AT&T's motion to dismiss a bid by the CWA to compel arbitration of a dispute over which former Time Warner workers counted as management employees and should have been excluded from the bargaining unit.

Dallas-based AT&T and its lead lawyer, Maurice Baskin of Littler Mendelson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the CWA, which is represented by Murphy Anderson.

The CWA and AT&T in April 2017 entered into a contract governing certification of the union and the relationship between the parties.

The agreement requires the parties to arbitrate disputes over the description of appropriate bargaining units and the definition of non-management employees. All other disputes "shall not be subject to the arbitration," according to the contract.

When arbitration is required, the agreement stipulates that disputes shall be submitted to the AAA. The organization's arbitration rules give arbitrators the authority to decide whether specific disputes fall within the scope of arbitration agreements.

AT&T acquired Time Warner in 2018, and the company and the CWA reached an impasse over which Time Warner employees should be added to the union.

The CWA in 2019 brought an action to compel arbitration and AT&T moved to dismiss.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols last year sided with the company, saying the dispute over which employees counted as management did not fit in the narrow band of issues that required arbitration under the contract.

The union appealed and the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday reversed. The panel said the court's precedent makes clear that an arbitration agreement's incorporation of AAA rules amounts to an assignment of the question of whether a given dispute is subject to arbitration solely to an arbitrator.

By referencing the AAA, the panel said, AT&T and the CWA clearly and unmistakably consented to stripping courts of the ability to decide that threshold issue.

The court rejected AT&T's claim that a court should step in because the bargaining agreement makes no mention of arbitrating claims arising from acquisitions of other companies, saying the argument was circular.

"Under AT&T’s approach ... in determining whether the court has power to address the arbitrability of the underlying dispute, the court would decide the very matter it may lack power to address," Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges David Tatel and Neomi Rao.

The case is Communication Workers of America v. AT&T Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-7043.

For the CWA: Michael Anderson of Murphy Anderson

For AT&T: Maurice Baskin of Littler Mendelson