LHWCA unfair to overtime workers, claimant said

(Reuters) - A shipyard employee who worked 264 days in the 52 weeks before suffering a job-related injury was not unduly prejudiced by a statutory benefit formula that’s based on a 260-day year, a federal appeals court held Thursday in a case of first impression under the Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation Act (LHWCA).

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the LHWCA’s mathematical formula for calculating an injured worker’s average weekly wage presumptively applies even if the claimant worked overtime, and said appellant Rick Martin had not overcome the presumption in this case.

Martin, represented by Charles Robinowitz and by Joshua Gillelan of the Longshore Claimants' National Law Center, injured both knees while working for Sundial Marine Tug and Barge Works in Oregon in 2004. He was awarded a range of benefits but argued that the amount was unfairly reduced because the statutory formula strips away the value of overtime.

The 9th Circuit referred to the effect as “slightly” negative, and conceded that the LHWCA should be construed liberally in the claimant’s favor.

“But that does not mean that the claimant always wins,” Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz wrote for the unanimous three-judge panel. To the contrary, the U.S. Supreme Court has cautioned judges against construing a law so liberally that they rewrite it.

“Martin asks us to do just that, effectively amend" the LHWCA to provide that the 260-day formula “does not apply ‘if the claimant worked more than 260 days,’” Hurwitz wrote. He was joined by Circuit Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw and U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton of Arizona, who sat on the panel by designation.

Martin’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Attorneys for Sundial and the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Workers Compensation Programs (OWCP) also had no immediate response. Sundial was represented by James Babcock of Babcock Holloway Caldwell & Stires, while Labor Department attorneys represented the OWCP.

According to the 9th Circuit, the formula in Sec. 910(a) of the LHWCA was intended to be an “administrative convenience” and “plainly contemplates some inaccuracy in calculating the average weekly wage.”

The formula initially used a 300-day year, but a 260-day variation was added in 1948 when the five-day work week gained popularity. The formula divides actual wages by actual days worked (including overtime) to calculate an average daily wage, multiplies that average by 260, then divides the total by 52 to determine the average weekly wage.

Also in 1948, Congress added Sec. 910(c), which authorized a fact-intensive, individualized assessment of earning capacity for cases in which the presumptive formula would lead to a “harsh result.”

Martin sought an individualized assessment under Sec. 910(c), arguing that the presumptive formula’s 260-day multiplier deprived him of benefits by undervaluing his average weekly wage.

The 9th Circuit, though, said Congress intended 910(c) to protect workers whose employment was “seasonal, intermittent, discontinuous” or otherwise failed to reflect their “ability, willingness and opportunity to work.”

“None of the situations Congress spoke to are present here,” the court concluded. "The use of § 910(a) in this case is thus not the kind of ‘harsh result’ Congress sought to avoid in enacting § 910(c).”

The case is Rick Martin v. Sundial Marine Tug and Barge Works Inc, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-70147.

For Martin: Charles Robinowitz of the Law Office of Charles Robinowitz, Joshua Gillelan of the Longshore Claimants' National Law Center

For Sundial Marine: James Babcock of Babcock Holloway Caldwell & Stires

For the Director of the Office of Workers Compensation Programs: Mark Reinhalter and Sarah Hurley of the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of the Solicitor