Lieff Cabraser's sanctions upheld in State Street class action fee row

A sign marks the headquarters of State Street Bank in Boston, Massachusetts May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Summary

Summary Law firms Lieff Cabraser sought to overturn sanctions, recoup $1.14 million

1st Circuit ruling follows years-long controversy over class action's fees

Class action watchdog Ted Frank claims 'Victory!' in a tweet The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A prominent plaintiffs' law firm on Wednesday lost an appeal of sanctions it received after a judge found it and other firms behind a $300 million class action settlement with State Street Corp engaged in misconduct while pursuing fees.

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein had sought to overturn the sanction order, which would then allow the firm to try to recoup $1.14 million it lost out on when a Boston federal judge cut the $75 million in fees he awarded by $15 million.

But the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the record supported finding Lieff Cabraser was "culpably careless" by "misleadingly" describing how the firms' requested fee award was "right in line" with ones detailed in a study of past court-approved class action fee awards.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Circuit Judge William Kayatta said contrary to what Lieff Cabraser represented, the requested fee of nearly 25% would result in many millions of dollars more than what that study supported.

"And we can see no reason to have worded the submission as it was other than to cause the court to believe the contrary," Kayatta wrote for the three-judge panel.

He called other aspects of the judge's ruling, which also concerned the plaintiffs' firms Labaton Sucharow and Thornton Law Firm, unappealable.

While Lieff Cabraser wanted to recover $1.14 million in fees from any unclaimed funds intended for the class, Kayatta said it could not do so after earlier disavowing any challenge to the $15 million cut itself.

"Victory!" Ted Frank, a prominent class action watchdog who argued against the appeal as a friend of the court, declared on Twitter. In a statement, Frank said the ruling "establishes an important precedent that class counsel has a duty of candor in making fee requests."

Samuel Issacharoff, a professor at New York University School of Law who represented Lieff Cabraser, called the ruling disappointing, adding "the procedural posture of these kinds of sanctions issues makes it very difficult to take up all the issues on appeal."

In 2016, U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf awarded $75 million in fees to law firms representing a class of State Street clients after the firms secured a settlement with the bank resolving claims it inflated foreign exchange fees.

But he launched a re-examination of the fees after a Boston Globe article in 2017 raised questions about the law firms' billing practices in connection with the case.

Wolf ultimately in 2020 cut the fees by $15 million after finding the three firms filed paperwork in support of his initial 2016 fee award "replete with material false and misleading statements."

Most of his order focused on Labaton and Thornton which, he said, did not provide accurate information about their lawyers' hourly rates and hid a $4.1 million referral fee paid to an attorney uninvolved in the case. But only Lieff Cabraser appealed.

The case is Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Berns v. Labaton Sucharow LLP, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1069.

For Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein: Samuel Issacharoff of New York University School of Law

For Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute: Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.