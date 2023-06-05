Life sciences investors gear up for IPO readiness

Law Firms Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Follow















June 5, 2023 - For life sciences investors, the question on everyone's mind is when the IPO market will reopen. After last year's IPO slump, company valuations are down and there's stiff competition for private funding. These financial conditions have created a buyers' market, and now private equity and venture capital funds are assessing their existing portfolio companies so they can successfully pivot in this long-beleaguered market.

So far, the IPO bust of last year has bled into 2023. In biotech, there were only five IPOs in Q1, compared to 17 in Q1 of 2022. For investors, the question remains: Will things get worse before they get better, or will the IPO window open in the second half of 2023?

Here's current investment activity we're seeing in the life sciences industry in 2023, and what it means for IPO readiness. This article also discusses strategic measures companies may consider in terms of financing and raising capital as they wait to see which way the market is headed.

The market upswing may soon be here

For the past year, "down 10%" has been the new "up" for valuations of life sciences companies. But some companies with positive data have been able to achieve an actual "up" round. With private financing valuations on the rise, there's optimism that the IPO market may soon be back on track for companies with positive clinical data.

While biotech companies with good data read outs are in prime position for a successful IPO if the market begins to improve in Q3, there's no guarantee on this timing. In the meantime, biotech companies must also conserve cash — at least enough of it — so they can survive if the IPO market doesn't jumpstart in the coming months.

Timing is everything, and investors in the life sciences industry must be prepared for all possibilities — whether the IPO market heats up in the second half of 2023 or the hiatus continues for the rest of the year.

It's a balancing act for biotech companies

In this difficult market, companies between data read outs are struggling to obtain funding. However, it's still possible for companies to secure financing to make it through the current stage of clinical trials. Even so, it's a balancing act for biotech companies to remain operationally agile, while maintaining enough cash to keep the lights on long-term.

Since cutting down on operations creates the risk the company will not be IPO ready when the time comes, creativity is key. In addition to raising capital where they can, biotech companies can take other strategic measures to conserve cash, such as seeking non-dilutive financing, negotiating with existing vendors to extend payment windows, or putting some development opportunities on hold.

Raising capital at a discount is better than no capital at all

While development stage companies need cash on hand to complete clinical trials, growth stage companies with products on the market are striving to get to cash flow positive. But some companies may be hesitant to obtain financing at a lower valuation.

However, life sciences companies unwilling to raise additional capital at a discount risk running out of cash if an IPO is not possible in the short-term. As a result, some companies are willing to take the financial hit upfront, so they are not forced to sell in a weak M&A market at a later date because they've exhausted their cash runway.

Bridge loans bridge the IPO gap

With the possibility of the IPO market heating up as soon as Q3 this year, bridge loans are becoming the go to for investors looking to keep their portfolio companies afloat. While it's fairly common for bridge loans to convert to equity at a discount, investors may be willing to be flexible, provided the valuation is within investor expectations.

But current market conditions could leave the door open for some investors to take a predatory approach with their own portfolios. This is especially true where investors will only agree to a bridge loan with a steep conversion discount, in addition to an expected financing at a reduced valuation. Additionally, conversation caps within the bridge loan can grant even greater benefit to investors.

Venture debt is a risk that investors may not be willing to take

Investors are keen to hedge their risk, particularly when a company's IPO readiness hinges on clinical trial results. While venture debt can provide a fast, non-dilutive cash infusion, it puts investors at greater risk in an uncertain market. It can also be a dealbreaker for future investors if the company takes on additional debt before it has a steady revenue stream, as new investors may not want their dollars used to pay down existing debt.

In this tough equity financing market, lenders are hesitant to issue venture debt when the company is struggling to raise equity. But if venture debt is on the table, there will be strings attached. Expect to see contingent loan structures, subject to milestones. Lenders will also be more likely to extend financing when there is a strong investor base that is ready to provide a cash infusion if necessary.

Christopher Miller is a regular contributing columnist on transactions and financing in the life sciences industry for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.