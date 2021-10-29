Limetree Bay, J. Aron make peace but bankruptcy lenders are skeptical

Installations of the Limetree Bay petroleum refinery are seen in St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands June 28, 2017 when they were owned by Hovensa. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Summary J. Aron to pay Limetree $8.4 million to settle dispute

Bankruptcy lenders say related legal fees are 'exorbitant'

(Reuters) - Bankrupt Limetree Bay refinery has reached a deal with Goldman Sachs’ energy trader, J. Aron & Company, to resolve disputes over certain pre-bankruptcy transactions, but the lenders that provided Limetree's bankruptcy financing may not yet be on board with the accord.

The company, represented by BakerHostetler, said in court papers that J. Aron has agreed to pay approximately $8.4 million to resolve the matters. But a lawyer for Sentinel LLC, the agent for the lenders that provided the $25 million bankruptcy financing, said during a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston on Friday that they have issues with certain terms of the accord.

Limetree filed for bankruptcy protection in July, looking to restructure nearly $2 billion in debt. Lenders led by Arena Investors provided the $25 million loan to finance operations during the bankruptcy.

Sentinel had said in court papers that the U.S. Virgin Islands refinery tripped an event of default on the bankruptcy loan earlier this month when it missed a $5 million payment. Sentinel alleged that J. Aron was supposed to transfer $18 million to Limetree as it liquidated certain Limetree assets, though J. Aron disputes that it was under any such obligation.

J. Aron and Limetree were parties to supply agreements and J. Aron provided inventory financing to Limetree before the bankruptcy. The settlement amount resolves obligations Limetree still owed J. Aron under the financing arrangement.

Sentinel said that Limetree failed to make the bankruptcy loan payment because J. Aron didn't turn over certain proceeds following its liquidation of certain products related to the supply agreements.

But J. Aron said in court papers that Limetree's failure to make a payment on its bankruptcy loan was its own fault, saying it overestimated how much it would collect from J. Aron by the week of Oct. 15, when the payment was due.

A hearing on the deal is set for Nov. 3 before Jones.

Jason Brookner of Gray Reed, representing the bankruptcy lenders, said during Friday’s hearing that his clients believe there are “some inappropriate" aspects to the J. Aron deal and that the lenders may file an objection. He also called related legal fees “unreasonable and exorbitant.”

In addition to the J. Aron agreement, Limetree has been working to refine bids that have come during the bankruptcy. Limetree attorney Elizabeth Green said on Friday that the company has received “a number of” bids. Reuters reported on Friday that potential bidders may be on the hook for newly discovered groundwater contamination.

Limetree sought bankruptcy protection after investors spent $4.1 billion on an unsuccessful effort to revive the aging facility, which was shuttered in May by U.S. environmental regulators. An initial restart was abandoned after its stacks spewed oil on homes and contaminated drinking water.

The case is In re Limetree Bay Services LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-32351.

For Limetree: Elizabeth Green, Jorian Rose and Jimmy Parrish of BakerHostetler

For J. Aron: Robin Spigel of Baker Botts

For Sentinel and Arena: Jason Brookner, Paul Moak and Lydia Webb of Gray Reed and John Melko and Michael Riordan of Foley & Lardner

