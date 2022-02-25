Lithium Americas expects court ruling on Nevada lithium mine by autumn

Companies Lithium Americas Corp The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) on Friday said it expects a U.S. federal court to rule by the end of September on whether it can build the Thacker Pass lithium mining project in Nevada.

The court's ruling had been expected early this year, but was delayed by the filing of additional documents. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former President Donald Trump's approval of the mine.

The Vancouver-based company also said on Friday it has now received all necessary state permits.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.