LivePerson wins $30 million from [24]7.ai in trade-secret verdict

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A jury in an Oakland federal court awarded conversation software company LivePerson Inc more than $30 million on Thursday for competitor 247.ai Inc’s misuse of trade secrets related to LivePerson’s clients Optus, Capital One and Sears.

In one of the first in-person trials in the Bay Area since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the jury found that San Jose-based 247 stole trade secrets in New York-based LivePerson's online chat platform and customer engagement technology.

LivePerson's attorney Adam Alper of Kirkland & Ellis said he was happy for LivePerson, a "tech leader that was fundamentally wronged." His co-counsel Mike De Vries, also of Kirkland & Ellis, said the verdict "vindicates LivePerson's pioneering technology and strongly condemns the other side's conduct."

247 and its attorneys Darin Snyder and Luann Simmons of O'Melveny & Myers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar presided.

The parties entered an agreement in 2006 to co-market LivePerson's technology with 247's agents to prospective clients, under which LivePerson gave 247 access to its confidential technology, it said in its 2014 complaint.

The complaint was originally filed in Manhattan federal court, and the parties agreed to move the case to California in 2017.

LivePerson accused 247 of using its secrets to create competing technology, interfere with customer relationships and sabotage its live-chat services.

247 argued that the software rules and data at issue weren't trade secrets, and that it had permission to use them.

The jury found that 247 misappropriated all 15 of LivePerson's alleged trade secrets, and awarded it more than $6.7 million in compensatory damages and over $23.5 million in punitive damages.

A second trial in the case over trade secrets related to another LivePerson customer, W.W. Grainger Inc is yet to be scheduled. 247 has separately sued LivePerson for allegedly infringing several of its patents.

The case is LivePerson Inc. v. 247.ai Inc., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:17-cv-01268.

