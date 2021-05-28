Lizzo escapes some claims from songwriters over 'Truth Hurts'

Law firms Kinsella See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Lizzo defeated claims that songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman co-wrote or co-own rights to her number-one hit "Truth Hurts," although they can still argue that the song used copyrightable elements of a demo they recorded with her, a Los Angeles federal court has ruled.

The songwriters couldn't sustain the claims largely because the demo was a separate work from "Truth Hurts", U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said in an opinion entered on Wednesday.

The songwriters' attorney Larry Iser of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump said in an email that the ruling doesn't keep them from "receiving their fair share of Lizzo's profits from the song, which is their explicit right under the Copyright Act."

"Whether or not Lizzo chooses to do so on her own accord, our clients will get paid, as all working musicians should when they are instrumental in the creation of a megahit like 'Truth Hurts,'" Iser said.

Lizzo's attorney Cynthia Arato of Shapiro Arato Bach didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lizzo – the professional name of Melissa Jefferson – sued the songwriters in 2019, seeking a declaration that they weren't entitled to any part of the song's copyrights. She argued that their claim was based on a single lyric and melody in an unreleased demo they recorded in 2017, and that they "came out of the woodwork" with their claims to rights in the song after it went to number one in 2019.

The songwriters countered in September that "Truth Hurts" was based on their demo – called "Healthy" – and that "Truth Hurts" used elements of their work including similar piano sounds, identical structures, and the same key lyric sung to the same melody.

They requested a ruling that they were joint authors of "Truth Hurts" or that "Truth Hurts" was a derivative work of "Healthy" because it used substantial parts of the demo.

Gee first dismissed the joint-ownership claims in August because the songwriters didn't argue they were directly involved in creating "Truth Hurts," and "a joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work in which the joint author had no hand in creating." She allowed them to amend their claims to argue that "Healthy" was part of the creative process that led to "Truth Hurts".

Gee dismissed the same claims this time with prejudice, ruling Wednesday that the songwriters' revised joint-authorship claims still failed because the record showed that they and Lizzo's team both considered "Truth Hurts" and "Healthy" to be complete, separate songs.

The songwriters failed to support their new argument that "Truth Hurts" was the "refined and finished product of Healthy," Gee said. Their claims still demonstrated that "Healthy" was a "standalone song", she said, noting that it was a candidate to be included on a Lizzo album and citations to a musicologist's report indicating the songs were distinct.

Gee also said the songwriters didn't co-own the copyright because they didn't have any control over the recording of "Truth Hurts" or show that Lizzo's team intended for them to be co-writers.

"Even assuming there was a shared intent that all collaborators would be co-authors of all songs written in the April 2017 sessions, Truth Hurts is not among them," Gee said.

The case is Jefferson v. Raisen, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:19-cv-09107.

For Lizzo: Cynthia Arato of Shapiro Arato Bach

For the songwriters: Larry Iser of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump