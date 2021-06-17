Lloyd's secures $909 mln cover for backup central fund

A man walks out of Lloyd's of London's headquarters in the City of London, Britain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - Insurance market Lloyd's of London has obtained a 650-million pound ($909 million) cover to protect its backup central fund against possible high-risk events that could cause losses, it said on Thursday.

The five-year cover is financed by J.P. Morgan as well as other reinsurers including Berkshire Hathaway and Swiss Re.

($1 = 0.7152 pounds)