Loeb & Loeb-advised SPAC to merge with digital health company ETAO

(Reuters) - Loeb & Loeb is representing a special purpose acquisition company that plans to merge with digital health care company ETAO International Group, which has hired New York-based securities law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference as its adviser.

SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp III and ETAO said on Friday that the deal values ETAO at roughly $2.5 billion, including debt.

ETAO provides a range of online and offline healthcare services in China, including hospital and primary care, health insurance, pharmacy and telemedicine.

SPACs raise funds through initial public offerings to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

The Mountain Crest SPAC has tapped Loeb & Loeb’s vice chair and co-chair of the capital markets and corporate department, Mitchell Nussbaum; assistant deputy chair of the capital markets and corporate departments, Ronelle Porter; partners Andrei Sirabionian and Shahrooz Shahnavaz; and senior counsel Joan Guilfoyle, Loeb & Loeb said in a statement.

Nussbaum previously advised on the SPAC’s May IPO, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He has led legal teams working on other Mountain Crest SPACs’ IPOs, regulatory filings show.

Loeb & Loeb has also worked on other mergers involving the Mountain Crest SPACs, including tie-ups with digital prescription company Better Therapeutics and Playboy Enterprises Inc, according to firm statements.

Digital healthcare group ETAO to go public via $2.5 bln SPAC deal

