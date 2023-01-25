Long-simmering circuit split on cybersquatting heats up with new ruling

Related documents Prudential Insurance v. Shenzhen View

(Reuters) - It’s not often that U.S. appellate courts are called upon to decide whether internet domain name owners that have re-registered website names can be held liable for cybersquatting. But it does happen.

On Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals intensified a decade-old split among the circuits on the answer to that question.

The appeals court held in The Prudential Insurance Company of America v. Shenzhen Stone Network Information Ltd that Shenzhen, a Chinese financial information company, engaged in cybersquatting when it re-registered the domain name PRU.com after acquiring the website name from its initial registrant, an unnamed Texas company. The 4th Circuit panel, Judges Henry Floyd, Albert Diaz and Stephanie Thacker, said in an opinion written by Thacker that limiting liability to the original domain name registrant would undermine the intent of the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act.

The 3rd and 11th Circuits have reached the same conclusion, as the 4th Circuit pointed out and as I'll explain, in rulings in 2003 and 2015. But the 9th Circuit disagrees. In its 2011 decision in GoPets Ltd v. Hise, that court ruled that only the initial registrant of a domain name can be held liable for hijacking domain name that capitalizes on someone else's trademarks. Otherwise, the 9th Circuit reasoned, potential cybersquatting liability could impinge on the property rights of whoever originally registered the domain name.

The U.S. Supreme Court was not asked to review the 9th Circuit case that first created a split on the re-registration issue or the 11th Circuit case that deepened the division in 2015. But Shenzhen counsel Benjamin Barlow of Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig told me by email that his client is weighing its next steps after its loss at the 4th Circuit.

“The 4th Circuit’s approach intensifies a circuit split and gives us a method of interpretation that really isn’t any objective method at all,” Barlow said. “Both businesses and individuals crave certainty, or at least as much certainty as they can get in 2023. I hope the courts can provide them more certainty in this area than what we have now.”

Prudential’s counsel, Mark Partridge and Charlie Giger of Culhane Meadows, did not respond to a query.

Prudential did not own trademarks on the term PRU when an unnamed Texas firm registered the PRU.com domain name in 1997. The insurer first registered PRU marks in 2002 (and still does not own PRU trademarks in China).

In 2020, more than a decade after Prudential first trademarked PRU, the insurer sought to register the PRU.com domain name. By then, the original domain name registrant had sold the name to Shenzhen, which acquired the rights in 2017 via an online marketplace for domain names.

Prudential, according to the 4th Circuit opinion, offered to pay Shenzhen $50,000 for the website name. Shenzhen, which claimed that it had paid $100,000 for the rights, rejected the offer. The Chinese company said in the ensuing litigation over rights to the domain name that it intended to develop the PRU.com website to provide foreign exchange news.

The 4th Circuit ended up holding that Shenzhen had registered the PRU.com domain name in bad faith, with the intention of profiting from its ownership. But to get there, the court first had to decide whether Prudential had a right to bring cybersquatting claims against Shenzhen even though the Chinese company was not the original registrant of the PRU.com domain name.

Back in 2003, the 3rd Circuit was the first appellate court to consider that question, in a case called Schmidheiny v. Weber. It concluded that the text of the 1999 statute did not limit cybersquatting claims to original registrants, so subsequent owners could also be liable. The 11th Circuit followed similar reasoning in 2015’s Jysk Bed’N Linen v. Dutta-Roy, which held that the anti-cybersquatting law “nowhere contains the qualifications of ‘initial’ or ‘creation’ when it refers to the act of registering. It refers simply to a registration, and a re-registration is, by definition, a registration.”

And besides, the 3rd and 11th Circuits said, it would undermine Congress’ goal of discouraging abusive domain name registration to limit liability to the original registrant.

But in the GoPets ruling, the 9th Circuit homed in on the property rights of the original domain name creator. If the initial registration did not intrude on trademarks, the 9th Circuit said, the threat of liability for future owners would interfere with the original registrant’s ability to sell or transfer the property.

“The general rule is that a property owner may sell all of the rights he holds in property,” the 9th Circuit said. “Nothing in the text or structure of the [anti-cybersquatting] statute indicates that Congress intended that rights in domain names should be inalienable.”

At least one trial court outside of the 9th Circuit recently agreed with that interpretation. In 2021’s Mehdiyev v. Qatar National Tourism Council, U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico of Denver, Colorado, sided with the owner of the domain name Visitqatar.com, who had re-registered a domain name originally created before Qatar began trademarking the phrase.

“Read plainly, the statute suggests that registration is a singular event that occurs at a fixed point in time,” Domenico wrote. “The fact that the statute does not discuss multiple registrations, to this court, supports rather than undermines the conclusion that, consistent with the plain reading of the text, Congress contemplated only a single time of registration.”

Shenzhen similarly argued that the 9th Circuit’s ruling in GoPets makes more sense than the 3rd and 11th Circuit interpretations of the statute. As Barlow told me, the GoPets decision puts "the focus where it belongs — on the question of which came first, the domain name or the trademark.”

The 4th Circuit thought otherwise in Tuesday’s decision, affirming a trial court decision that ordered Shenzhen to transfer the PRU.com domain name to Prudential. We’ll soon find out if the Chinese company wants the name back badly enough to seek en banc Supreme Court review.











