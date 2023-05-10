M&A trends: strengthening Canada-US business relations in 2023

Law Firms Foley & Lardner LLP Follow















May 9, 2023 - In the ever-evolving global business landscape, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are crucial in shaping the corporate world. As we delve into 2023, Canada and the United States have witnessed a surge in M&A activities, fueling economic growth and strengthening bilateral relations.

Canada is desirable for foreign investors with a relatively stable economy and favorable investment climate. In recent years, there has been an increase in cross-border M&A activity, particularly in the United States and Asia. This trend will likely continue as companies seek to expand their market share and leverage the benefits of global economies of scale.

Below, we explore the M&A trends between Canada and the US, shedding light on the key sectors driving these transactions and the implications for both nations.

The Tech Sector Takes Center Stage: Undoubtedly, technology has been a significant driver of M&A activities between Canada and the US in 2023. With advancements in artificial intelligence, fintech, and digital transformation, companies on both sides of the border have sought strategic partnerships to enhance their technological capabilities and expand their market reach. Major Canadian tech companies have made noteworthy acquisitions of US-based firms, aiming to tap into the vibrant US tech ecosystem while leveraging their expertise.

Moreover, US tech giants have been keen on acquiring Canadian startups and established companies to access Canada's exceptional talent pool and innovative ideas. The collaborations have facilitated cross-border knowledge transfer, accelerated product development, and paved the way for mutual growth in the tech industry.

Energy and Resources: Expanding Horizons: The energy and resources sector has also witnessed significant M&A activity between Canada and the US. Canada's abundant natural resources, including oil, gas, and minerals, have attracted American investors seeking diversification and secure energy supplies. Conversely, Canadian companies have targeted strategic US assets to expand their operations and gain access to larger markets.

With the growing emphasis on sustainable energy, renewable power projects, including wind, solar, and hydroelectric, have emerged as attractive investment opportunities. Cross-border collaborations have allowed for sharing of expertise in green technologies and the development of innovative solutions to address the global climate crisis.

Healthcare: Advancing Innovation and Access: The healthcare sector has been another focal point for M&A activity between countries. Both countries boast advanced healthcare systems, cutting-edge research institutions, and a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes. Collaborations in this sector have aimed at enhancing research and development capabilities, increasing access to specialized treatments, and promoting cross-border clinical trials.

Pharmaceutical and biotech firms have been particularly active in M&A activities, driven by the need to combine resources, accelerate drug discovery, and address global health challenges. The partnerships have led to sharing of best practices, the development of novel therapies, and improving patient care on both sides of the border.

Emphasis on due diligence: Due diligence is a critical aspect of any cross-border M&A transaction, and Canadian cross-border M&A transactions are no exception. In fact, Canadian M&A transactions may require additional emphasis on due diligence due to various legal and regulatory requirements. Canadian securities laws and regulations require that companies provide extensive disclosure about their business operations, financial condition, and other material information before a transaction can proceed. As such, thorough due diligence is necessary to ensure that all material information has been disclosed and to identify any potential risks or liabilities associated with the target company.

Overall, due diligence in Canadian cross-border M&A transactions should be comprehensive, taking into account all relevant legal, regulatory, and cultural factors.

Financial Services: Strengthening Cross-Border Integration: The financial services sector has experienced a wave of M&A activity between Canada and the US, driven by the need to foster greater integration and capitalize on market synergies. Canadian banks have pursued acquisitions in the US to expand their footprint and provide customers with a broader range of financial services. Conversely, US financial institutions have sought entry into the Canadian market to tap into its stable economy and affluent consumer base.

These M&A transactions have facilitated the flow of capital, increased access to financial products, and fostered innovation in banking and fintech. Furthermore, they have promoted cross-border investment and trade, supporting the overall economic growth of both nations.

Focus on ESG: Canada has a growing focus on ESG, which is expected to increase. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations have become increasingly important in most business and increasingly in M&A transactions. Investors want to invest in companies that align with their values and those that prioritize sustainability. In 2023, ESG will continue to have an increasing impact throughout the lifecycle of an M&A transaction.

The Regulatory Environment: The regulatory environment in Canada can impact M&A activity. In recent years, foreign investment has been much more scrutinized. As a result, regulatory approvals may play a more significant role in M&A transactions in the coming years.

M&A activity between Canada and the US has showcased the strength of the economic partnership between the countries and the potential for mutual prosperity. The technology sector, energy and resources, healthcare, and financial services have emerged as the fundamental driving forces behind these transactions and have fostered innovation, knowledge exchange, and increased market access for companies on both sides of the border.











