Making PACER database free could require more money for U.S. judiciary, CBO says

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office says the federal judiciary will need more money to make up for the elimination of costly fees the public pays to download court filings from its electronic PACER record system if a bill in the U.S. Senate becomes law.

But the CBO in a report dated Monday said savings from phasing out the judiciary's aging electronic case management system in favor of a new one would eventually offset most additional costs that the Open Courts Act of 2021 would engender.

Currently, users of PACER, which stands for Public Access to Court Electronic Records, are charged $0.10 per page to download documents up to a $3 cap, which does not cover transcripts. PACER debuted nationally in 2001.

The bill would make electronic court records freely available and mandate the judiciary develop a new website to access them. The judiciary has said it is already working to adopt a modern electronic records system.

The Senate Judiciary Committee in December advanced the bipartisan bill to the full Senate for its consideration, but it has lingered, and the federal judiciary has raised concerns about the impact it would have on its funding.

Were the judiciary no longer able to collect the $150 million in fees PACER brings in annually on average, Congress may need to appropriate $496 million over 10 years to maintain cybersecurity, electronic bankruptcy notices and certain other services, the CBO said.

Over a decade, the bill will add $77 million to the federal deficit, the CBO said. But $74 million of that would be in the first five years, when a new system is being developed.

The total cost for a new system would amount to $260 million through 2032, the CBO said. To temporarily fund the overhaul, the bill would allow the judiciary to increase PACER fees for high-volume users like law firms for the first three years.

The CBO said once the core work is done, the new system would cost $15 million annually, about one-fifth of the current one.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said it is reviewing the report.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a bill sponsor, in a statement called the CBO's cost estimates "vastly higher than what agencies and experts have told my office the update can be expected to cost."

He said the legislation can be clarified if necessary.

Gabe Roth, a bill backer at the court reform group Fix the Court, said the deficit spending estimates should be "taken with a grain of salt," and that in the long term overhauling PACER will save money.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston











