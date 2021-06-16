Mallinckrodt bankruptcy judge approves kickoff of voting process

Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Settlement talks with opioid claimants ongoing

(Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc has obtained court approval to begin soliciting votes for its proposed reorganization plan but is still working to bring in more support from creditors and people looking to hold the company liable for opioid-related injuries.

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the disclosure materials Mallinckrodt will send to creditors aimed at informing their vote on the plan. Though opposition to the plan remains, several opponents withdrew their objections to the start of voting on the condition that their issues can still be argued when a hearing on the plan itself is held in September.

Mallinckrodt, represented by Latham & Watkins, filed for bankruptcy in October with $5.3 billion in funded debt to resolve widespread litigation brought by states, local governments and private individuals accusing it of deceptively marketing opioids. The company is now pursuing a reorganization plan that would set up a $1.6 billion trust to resolve opioid-related claims.

Committees representing unsecured creditors and opioid claimants dropped their objections before Wednesday’s hearing despite their remaining issues with the plan, including complaints that the payouts should be larger and that potential voters are not being given enough notice of the vote. They agreed to back off the solicitation process after Mallinckrodt agreed to make a concerted effort to notify claimants of their rights to vote, including ads on television and social media.

“I appreciate everybody working together on this. I know this is a hugely complex case with a lot of moving parts,” Dorsey said. “I think it’s come a long way.”

The plan would put unsecured noteholders in control of the company and eliminate $1.3 billion in debt. General unsecured creditors would split $150 million in cash.

Other concerns raised by the creditors and the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, surrounding the plan’s proposed releases for officers and directors will be addressed when the plan itself is up for approval.

A hearing on the confirmation of the plan is set for Sept. 21 and could last several days if the company is not able to corral the support it needs from the two committees, among others that have raised issues with the plan.

The plan is supported by most of Mallinckrodt's certain unsecured noteholders, a group of first lien lenders and more than 1,300 counties, municipalities and other government entities, as well as nearly all U.S. States.

The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522.

For Mallinckrodt: George Davis, George Klidonas, Andrew Sorkin, Anupama Yerramalli, Jeffrey Bjork, Elizabeth Marks of Latham & Watkins; and Mark Collins, Robert Stearn Jr, Michael Merchant, Amanda Steele, Robert Maddox of Richards, Layton & Finger

For the unsecured creditors' committee: Cullen Drescher Speckhart and Cathy Hershcopf of Cooley; and Natalie Ramsey of Robinson & Cole

For the opioid-related claimants' committee: Arik Preis, Mitchell Hurley and Sara Brauner of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; and Justin Alberto and Seth Van Aalten of Cole Schotz

