Mallinckrodt bankruptcy judge shuts down insurers' antitrust claims

(Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc has defeated insurers' claims accusing the drugmaker of engaging in anticompetitive practices to inflate the price of one of its top products.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware ruled during a hearing on Monday that the insurers, Humana Inc and Attestor, failed to show that the high prices of Mallinckrodt’s Acthar gel are the result of illegal maneuvering by the company.

The ruling came in the midst of a multi-day hearing over the company's proposed reorganization plan, which would eliminate $1.3 billion from its overall debt.

Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy in October 2020 with $5.3 billion in funded debt to resolve widespread litigation brought by states, local governments and private individuals accusing the company of deceptively marketing opioids.

But, Humana and Attestor's antitrust claims proved to be one of the main roadblocks to the plan approval's. The insurers had accused Mallinckrodt of causing the price of the gel, which is used for the treatment of infantile spasms and multiple sclerosis, to spike in violation of federal antitrust and kickback laws.

Mallinckrodt has previously settled antitrust claims brought by federal and state governments, which in 2017 accused it of illegally inflating the price of Acthar from $40 to more than $34,000 per vial. The price has since topped $39,000 per vial.

The insurers, which were seeking more than $300 million in damages, argued that not only did Mallinckrodt inflate Acthar's prices before the bankruptcy, but that it kept doing so during the case. Since they have had to continue reimbursing patients for amounts they believe are illegal, they should be entitled to senior priority status in Mallinckrodt’s creditor payment structure.

Dorsey said on Monday that the insurers “failed to meet their burden of proof." He said they didn't show that Mallinckrodt worked to actively prevent other drugmakers from developing a competing product.

The plan confirmation hearing on the remaining issues is expected to last several more days. Though most creditors and government entities involved in the case support the plan, there are still several objections pending that raise issues from liability releases to shareholder treatment.

The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522.

For Mallinckrodt: George Davis, Robert Malionek, Chris Harris, George Klidonas, Andrew Sorkin, Anupama Yerramalli, Jeff Bjork, and Elizabeth Marks of Latham & Watkins; and Mark Collins, Robert Stearn Jr, Michael Merchant, Amanda Steele, and Robert Maddox of Richards, Layton & Finger

For the insurers: Matthew Feldman and Paul Shalhoub of Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Donna Culver and Robert Dehney of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell; and Scott Solberg and Benjamin Waldin of Eimer Stahl

