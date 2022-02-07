Marathon 9th Circ. session will focus on public workers' bid to exit unions

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments in a series of cases by government employees trying to limit unions' power to deduct dues from their paychecks and prevent them from resigning as members.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Portland, Oregon will take up nine separate cases seeking to expand upon a landmark 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said public-sector unions cannot require nonmembers to pay fees toward collective bargaining.

The Supreme Court in that case, Janus v. AFSCME, said that because bargaining with the government is an inherently political activity, requiring workers who are not union members to subsidize it violates their free-speech rights.

In several of Tuesday's cases, public employees from California, Washington and Oregon say the same principle applies to collective bargaining agreements that allow dues-paying union members to resign only when the contracts expire.

Bargaining agreements in the public sector typically cover four-year terms, and so-called "maintenance of membership" clauses are common. The plaintiffs in the 9th Circuit cases say those provisions are unconstitutional because they force workers to support unions even when they object to their activities.

Lower court judges have rejected those claims in each case, saying workers who opt to join unions must abide by the terms of membership.

The workers say they should be allowed to resign from their unions at will; otherwise, they could be required to subsidize activities even when they object.

While some large public-sector unions lost members in the wake of the Janus ruling, the decision has so far not had the devastating impact on unions that some had predicted at the time, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And federal judges and appeals courts have nearly universally rebuffed efforts to use Janus to chip away at other common features of membership in public unions.

Some of the cases being heard on Tuesday present various other issues that have been raised in the aftermath of Janus. In two cases, home health aides say the state of California is violating their free-speech rights by deducting union dues from Medicaid payments they receive in exchange for their services.

The 9th Circuit panel includes Circuit Judges Richard Paez and Jacqueline Nguyen and U.S. District Judge John Tunheim of Minnesota, who is sitting by designation.

The cases include Wagner v. University of Washington, Polk v. Yee, and O'Callaghan v. Napolitano, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-35808, 20-17095 and 19-56271.

