Mark Cuban-backed FiscalNote to go public via $1.3 bln SPAC deal

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Companies Nestle SA See all

Netflix Inc See all

Tesla Inc See all

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - FiscalNote Holdings Inc, a Mark Cuban-backed legal data and analytics company, said on Monday it would merge with a blank-check firm to go public in a deal valuing it at about $1.3 billion.

Founded in 2013, the company offers a platform that gives its customers such as Nestle (NESN.S), Netflix (NFLX.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) access and analysis on every U.S. government bill.

The company uses artificial intelligence to make government data more accessible and also tracks regulatory developments in the European Union.

FiscalNote's deal with Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (DSAC.O) will provide it with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement in public equity and about $175 million from the special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) IPO.

FiscalNote, which is also backed by billionaire venture capitalist and Yahoo Inc co-founder Jerry Yang, intends to use the proceeds to expand its product offering and fund acquisitions.

A SPAC is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds with the intention of merging with a private company within two years of floating its shares. The private firm goes public through the merger.

After the deal closes in the first quarter of 2022, FiscalNote will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOTE".