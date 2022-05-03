Mark Cuban-backed pro bono tech startup secures fresh funding

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban speaks on a panel during the SXSW (South by Southwest) conference and festivals in Austin, Texas, U.S. March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Montinique Monroe

(Reuters) - Paladin, which makes software to help connect lawyers at law firms and companies to pro bono work, said Tuesday it raised an $8 million Series A round that included backing from billionaire Mark Cuban.

Paladin says it works with large law firms including Dentons, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, McDermott Will & Emery and Clifford Chance. Legal teams at companies including Verizon and Dell Technologies Inc also use the Chicago-based company's pro bono management platform.

World Within Ventures led the new funding round, which brings Paladin's total capital raised to more than $12 million, the company said.

Cuban is among the existing funders who also invested. He has backed Paladin at least as far back as 2020.

The dollar amount of his investment in Paladin's latest funding round was not disclosed, and his office had no immediate comment.

Cuban has also backed FiscalNote Holdings Inc, a tech company that tracks and analyzes government regulatory and legal developments. FiscalNote said in November it would go public through a $1.3 billion merger with a blank-check company.

Paladin's goal is to "increase access to justice by helping legal teams run more efficient pro bono programs," said Kristen Sonday, co-founder and CEO.

Legal services organizations use free versions of Paladin's software to enter pro bono cases into its system, Sonday said. Lawyers in the law firms, corporate legal teams and bar associations that partner with Paladin can search and filter pro bono opportunities and keep track of engagements on the platform, she said.

Sonday and Felicity Conrad, a former Skadden, Arps, Meagher, Slate & Flom associate, founded Paladin in 2015.

The company aims to expand internationally, Sonday said. Paladin launched in the UK in November.

Paladin has been working with a group of Ukrainian community organizations this spring to create an online portal to help those impacted by war in Ukraine access pro bono legal services.

