Mass. top court backs broad view of law protecting abuse victims

REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Summary

Summary Law firms Victims of abuse don't need to request leave for state law to apply

Nurse was hospital's "employee" despite being fired before start date

Dissent said law requires notice of leave, not just abuse The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Massachusetts' top state court has ruled that a state law barring retaliation against victims of domestic violence who take time off of work to attend related court hearings or medical appointments still applies when workers do not formally request leave.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in a 5-2 decision on Wednesday revived a lawsuit by Kehle Osborne-Trussell, a nurse who claims Boston Children's Hospital hired and then swiftly fired her after she informed human resources that she planned to enforce a protective order against a person who had abused and was harassing her.

Reversing a state judge, the majority held that the state's Domestic Violence and Abuse Leave Act (DVLA) does not require employees to formally request leave, or provide specific dates that they will miss work, for the law's protections to apply.

"A contrary conclusion would be at odds with the remedial purposes of the DVLA to encourage appropriate advance notice and to create a situation in which abuse is not something to remain silent about," Justice Dalila Wendlandt wrote for the court.

A spokeswoman for the hospital, which is represented by Murphy & Riley, declined to comment.

Michael Mason of Bennett & Belfort, who represents Osborne-Trussell, said on Thursday that the ruling should help guide employer's decisionmaking moving forward.

"The Court clarified the extent to which the law protects these vulnerable employees and allows them to get the help they need without fear of losing their jobs," Mason said.

According to court filings, Osborne-Trussell in late 2018 obtained a harassment prevention order barring her abuser from contacting her or making social media postings that referenced her.

The hospital offered Osborne-Trussell a job in February 2019, contingent upon her passing background and licensure checks and passing a medication assessment test.

Two weeks later, Osborne-Trussell's abuser posted threats and false statements about her on social media and "tagged" the hospital. She reported the incident to local police and to the hospital's human resources department and notified HR that she was pursuing enforcement of the protective order.

About two weeks later, the hospital sent Osborne-Trussell a letter terminating her employment six days before she was set to start working, according to court filings.

Osborne-Trussell filed a lawsuit in state court accusing the hospital of discriminating and retaliating against her in violation of the DVLA.

The hospital moved to dismiss the claims, arguing that Osborne-Trussell was not an "employee" under the DVLA because she had never commenced employment with the hospital. And even if the law applied, Osborne-Trussell could not state a claim because she never requested leave related to the harassment, the hospital said.

A state judge last year ruled that Osborne-Trussell was the hospital's employee but agreed that she could not pursue a DVLA claim because she never requested leave.

But on Wednesday, the Supreme Judicial Court said the hospital's reading of the DVLA would undermine the policy behind the law. Ruling for the hospital could encourage employers to preemptively terminate workers who disclose abuse before they request specific dates for leave, the majority said.

Justice Serge Georges in dissent, joined by Justice Frank Gaziano, said the focus of the DVLA "is on the leave itself, and not simply a reason that could support an eventual request for leave."

The case is Osborne-Trussell v. The Children's Hospital Inc, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-12991.

For Osborne-Trussell: Michael Mason of Bennett & Belfort

For the hospital: Richard Riley of Murphy & Riley