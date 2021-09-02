Match CEO, Bumble create funds for Texas staff after strict abortion law

The Bumble Inc. (BMBL) app is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration as the dating app operator made its debut IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tinder-owner Match Group's Chief Executive Officer and rival dating platform Bumble (BMBL.O) are setting up funds to help Texas-based employees seeking abortion care outside the state following its strict new law.

The state's ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect early Wednesday morning after the U.S. Supreme Court did not act on an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block the law enabling the ban. read more

The fund will assist all Texas-based employees impacted by the legislation and their dependents and cover any additional costs incurred, Match CEO Shar Dubey said in an internal memo on Wednesday.

"The company generally does not take political stands unless it is relevant to our business. But in this instance, I personally, as a woman in Texas, could not keep silent", Dubey said in the memo.

Dallas-based Match, which owns a flock of dating apps, including Hinge and OkCupid, declined to comment beyond the CEO's memo.

Austin, Texas-based Bumble said in a tweet on Wednesday that the fund would support people seeking abortions in the state.

"Bumble is women-founded and women-led, and from day one we've stood up for the most vulnerable."