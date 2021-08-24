Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a lateral move

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - August is the perennial doldrums for lateral partner moves, but behind the scenes, recruiters say activity remains brisk, especially for corporate law specialists.

“M&A, private equity, leveraged finance, restructuring—there’s incredible demand,” said Rob Delicate, co-founder with Erica Bernstein of Erica Robert Associates. “It’s a war for talent.”

I had the chance last week to get the New York duo's take on the state of the market for lateral partners. They specialize in partner placements at the top 30 most profitable firms, working with laterals who can command eight-figure salaries.

On both ends -- the partners making the moves and the firms doing the hiring -- the recruiters said they’re seeing an increased focused on criteria beyond the raw economics of “How much will you pay me?” versus “How big is your portable book of business?”

To be sure, money is “still a major factor,” Bernstein said. But it’s not the only one, as she increasingly fields inquiries from lateral candidates about the likelihood of landing a seat on a prospective firm’s executive committee, the firm’s policies on split origination credit for business development, the degree of autonomy to make decisions and other cultural issues.

In part, she said, it’s because top-earning lateral partners have more options than ever before.

“Ten years ago, only a few firms were competing against each other” for partners making $10 million-plus, Bernstein said. “It was understood that only a few firms could match that.”

But as more firms have gotten bigger and more profitable, that pool has expanded, she said. The question now becomes “What else can you offer me besides (money)?”

“It’s very much professional match-making,” Delicate said.

Bernstein added, “We spend an enormous amount of time getting to know the candidates as people.”

Are laterals still being lured by long-term pay guarantees?

Not nearly as much anymore, the recruiters agreed. For that, credit the hard lessons of Dewey & LeBoeuf.

You'll recall that Dewey & LeBoeuf, which at its height boasted 1,300 lawyers, filed for bankruptcy in 2012, crippled in part by lavish, multi-year compensation promises that it used to lure new talent as well as retain existing partners who threatened to quit. (News flash: It didn’t work.) My Reuters colleagues reported at the time that about one-third of Dewey’s partners had such guarantees.

“Some among the older guard especially associate Dewey’s downfall with outlandish, overpriced guarantees,” Bernstein said.

While a lateral candidate might personally prefer the security of a such a deal, many are also wary of tying their fortunes to a firm that readily makes such promises.

These days, guaranteed pay is “way less prevalent and for a shorter period of time,” Delicate said, almost never extending beyond two years when it’s offered.

Plus, such a deal can look bad to new colleagues, he said. “Especially if a firm has an open compensation plan, (laterals) don’t want to get off on the wrong foot” by coming in with an outsized, long-term guarantee when the rest of the partnership has no such luxury.

I asked Bernstein and Delicate about the increased Big Law emphasis on diversity. While Bernstein said they are "fortunate that our applicant pool in and of itself is very diverse," she told me that if a firm were to “reach out and specifically request a diverse candidate, or say ‘no white males,’ that’s not a search we’ll take on. We don’t want to limit the applicant pool.”

“We look for top talent, not just skin color or gender,” she continued.

The diverse candidates that she and Delicate have worked with appreciate this, she said.

“They want to know that they’ve been brought in because of their skill set or clients, not the color of their skin.”

Still, recruiters can be gate-keepers in deciding which candidates to put forward to firms. It strikes me that they can play a valuable role in helping diversify the profession, which remains stubbornly unbalanced. People of color made up just 10% of partners at major law firms in 2020, according to the latest report by the National Association for Law Placement. Per NALP, about 25% of partners are women.

As for the pandemic, the duo said it hasn't been much of an impediment to lateral moves.

In some ways, it's actually easier to make a lateral move if you’re working remotely, they noted. There’s no ‘Why is Joe wearing a suit today?’ speculation among colleagues, no hassle of having to carve out time to get from say, downtown Manhattan to midtown and back for an interview.

Exploring opportunities via Zoom, on the other hand, is a cinch. “It’s created a lot more opportunities for movement,” Delicate said.

Add that to the list of why law firm leaders may be anxious to get their people back into the office.

