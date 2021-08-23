Maxell sues Vizio for allegedly infringing TV display patents

REUTERS/Chip East

Summary Related documents Maxell said Vizio smart TVs infringe patents

Some Maxell patents previously owned by Hitachi

Complaint said Vizio has known of infringement since 2018

(Reuters) - Maxell has sued Irvine, California-based Vizio in Los Angeles federal court, alleging Vizio's smart TVs infringe several of its patents related to television display technology.

Vizio smart TV features that supposedly infringe include the ability to display content from certain sources through a USB port, wireless adapter, or digital broadcasting signal, as well as the capability to upscale images and the televisions' image-processing technology, according to the complaint filed Friday.

Maxell bought some of the patents at issue from fellow Japanese electronics company Hitachi in 2009, and licenses patents related to TVs, computers, mobile phones, and other technology in addition to selling electronics like wireless chargers, flash drives, and storage devices, the complaint said.

Vizio didn't immediately respond to a request for comment; neither did Maxell nor its attorneys Kfir Levy and Dale Giali of Mayer Brown.

Vizio went public in March. According to an August earnings report, it shipped 1.1 million smart TVs in the second quarter of 2021.

The complaint said Vizio has been aware of Maxell's patent portfolio since as early as 2013 when Vizio entered a licensing agreement with Hitachi, and that Vizio knew at least two of its suppliers have licensed Maxell's patents.

Maxell also said Vizio was aware of the infringement because it has been corresponding with Maxell's licensing agent since 2018. The complaint said the parties have been unable to reach a licensing agreement, and that Maxell last notified Vizio of the infringement in July.

Maxell settled a dispute with Apple over alleged infringement of its mobile technology patents in March.

The case is Maxell Ltd v. Vizio Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-06758

For Maxell: Kfir Levy and Dale Giali of Mayer Brown

