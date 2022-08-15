Mayer Brown adds finance partner from DLA Piper in London

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Mayer Brown LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Mayer Brown said on Monday that structured finance lawyer Ronan Mellon has joined the firm’s London-based banking and finance practice as a partner.

Mellon joins from global law firm DLA Piper where he was a partner for eight years, Chicago-headquartered Mayer Brown said in a statement.

Mellon specializes in asset-backed securities (ABS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLO), the co-head of Mayer Brown’s banking and finance practice Alex Dell said in a statement.

These are part of a class of securities created by bundling portions of different bonds and loans into a new, more diversified structure that spreads risk among investors.

Mellon also advises on project finance-related deals including bonds, note issuances and private placements, according to Mayer Brown.

Mellon’s hiring is a sign of the firm’s increased commitment to the London market, Mayer Brown London managing partner Dominic Griffiths said in a statement.

The firm added private equity partner Paul Rosen from Chicago-based Katten Muchin Rosenman in London in June.

U.S. law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel also added finance partners specializing in CLO and ABS-related transactions in London earlier this year.

Prior to DLA Piper, Mellon worked at White & Case. While at the firm he was temporarily employed in-house at global banks Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas.

A spokesperson for DLA Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mellon’s departure Monday.

