Mayer Brown adds Foley restructuring team in N.Y., Chicago

Mayer Brown offices in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Doug Spelfogel led Foley & Lardner's New York restructuring group

Mayer Brown's new chair says New York has been a "key success story" The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

June 23 (Reuters) - Mayer Brown on Wednesday announced it has picked up a trio of restructuring partners from Foley & Lardner, including the head of the firm's New York restructuring group, Doug Spelfogel.

A veteran of the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC and Enron Corp bankruptcies, Spelfogel also co-led Foley's corporate trusts and bondholder rights team. Chicago-founded Mayer Brown said Spelfogel will co-lead its New York office's restructuring practice.

Joining Spelfogel in the move to Mayer Brown are Leah Eisenberg and Derek Wright, who are getting upgraded from of counsel to partner, according to Mayer Brown's announcement.

"Doug and his team are well known in the restructuring community and their reputation as trusted advisers to creditors, investors and trustees is widely recognized," Brian Trust, a co-leader of Mayer Brown’s global restructuring practice, said in a statement.

Spelfogel and Eisenberg are based in New York, while Wright is in Chicago.

Mayer Brown's New York office has been a "key success story" as it's risen to meet demand for corporate work, according to Jon Van Gorp, who took over as firm chair this month. Van Gorp told Reuters in late May that the firm will prioritize expanding its New York office.

Mayer Brown was among the law firms that saw its finances soar in 2020, in part due to a pandemic-driven drop in expenses. The firm said partner profits in 2020 increased 11% while its overall revenue increased 2.2% to $1.5 billion.

Read More:

Mayer Brown taps new leader amid catapulting profits, eying coastal growth