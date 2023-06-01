McDermott adds structured finance partner from Linklaters in New York















June 1 - McDermott Will & Emery said Thursday that it has brought on structured finance partner Jonathan Ching in New York from Linklaters, where he practiced for the last seven years.

Ching, who will be a member of McDermott's transactions practice group, said he was drawn to the Chicago-founded firm in part because of its 14 U.S. offices. Linklaters, founded in London, has two U.S. offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

He also said he was looking for more corporate, litigation and tax support.

Ching said that people are looking to structured finance deals as traditional equity and debt markets continue to experience disruption.

When the credit meltdown began in 2007 and 2008, Ching worked at soon-to-be defunct Bear Sterns developing credit default obligations and other structured products. He moved on to investment firm D. E. Shaw & Co and then to Jones Day, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ching represents financial institutions, insurance companies, hedge funds, mutual funds and midstream commodities clients. He declined to name specific clients but said his existing clients have been supportive of the move.

A representative from Linklaters said the firm wishes Ching well.

