McDermott continues Houston energy buildout with Baker McKenzie hire

(Reuters) - Deal lawyer Denmon Sigler, former chair of Baker McKenzie’s North American energy transaction practice, has joined McDermott Will & Emery as a partner in Houston, the firm announced Wednesday.

Sigler, who spent five years at Baker McKenzie, advises clients involved in both conventional and renewable energy spaces. Her work includes M&A, joint ventures and energy project finance.

Chicago-founded McDermott has been building out its energy transactions group, including in Houston, throughout 2021. The firm in March hired Jack Langlois, U.S. co-chair of DLA Piper's energy sector practice, along with Jibin Luke, in the Texas city.

It's since added more attorneys there including Kevin Brophy, former Kayne Anderson Energy Funds general counsel.

Harris Siskind, McDermott's global transactions practice head, said in a statement that Sigler is a “trusted advisor” for many of the largest U.S. energy companies.

“McDermott has strong credibility in Texas and across global energy circles with distinct experience in the renewable sphere, and my clients and I are confident this is a fantastic platform to support their business transactions,” said Sigler in a statement.

Sigler joined Baker McKenzie in 2016. She was at Winston & Strawn before that and also spent 15 years at Houston-founded Baker Botts, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Bobby Albaral, managing partner of Baker McKenzie's Texas offices, thanked Sigler for her contributions to the firm and wished her all the best.

Last month, McDermott added another deal lawyer in Houston, Andrew Lehman, as a partner from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. He was part of a group of six partners who joined the firm in various cities at the time.

