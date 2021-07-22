McDermott picks up tax partners from Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper

McDermott Will & Emery office in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters) - McDermott Will & Emery on Thursday announced it has brought on a trio of tax partners from Baker McKenzie and DLA Piper, including Jeffrey Maydew, the chair of Baker McKenzie's global tax planning and transactions practice group.

Joining Maydew in the move to McDermott in Chicago is Meaghan Wolfe, an eight-year veteran of Baker McKenzie who was also previously an international tax manager at Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The firm also said Thursday it had added Michael Hardgrove in Boston from DLA Piper. Like Wolfe, Hardgrove's background spans Big Law and the Big Four, with a decade at DLA Piper and 14 years at PwC, per his LinkedIn profile.

Maydew, Wolfe and Hardgrove are all joining McDermott as partners. All three have tax practices with international elements, such as counseling multinationals on U.S. and international tax matters and advising companies on international tax planning.

"Our multinational clients demand sophisticated and experienced advisors as they navigate the ever-increasingly complex tax landscape," McDermott chairman Ira Coleman said in a statement. "Their addition strengthens the firm’s position as a top-tier global tax practice."

McDermott has been on a hiring tear this month. Last week, the firm added Emeka Chinwuba, a prominent New York-based Nigerian American lawyer with a debt financing practice, also from Baker McKenzie. Earlier this month, Edward "Ted" Diskant, the former Manhattan federal prosecutor who supervised criminal cases against Trump adviser Steve Bannon and deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, also joined McDermott in New York.

However, McDermott this week lost the global co-head of its restructuring & insolvency practice, Tim Walsh, to Winston & Strawn, where he will lead that firm's restructuring and insolvency group.

