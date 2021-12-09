Medieval Times dinner theater sues small biz agency over pandemic grant snub

A page from the PPP loan application that people have to fill out for financial support due to the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured on a desk in New York U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Knight-themed dinner show operator Medieval Times sued the U.S. Small Business Administration for denying it pandemic relief totaling $28.5 million, arguing similar venues with a pirate motif had not been so snubbed.

In lawsuits filed in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the company and affiliates challenged the SBA's denial of applications for funds from the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

The program, which stopped taking applications in August, was aimed at shoring up the U.S. live entertainment industry amid restrictions on large gatherings and consumer hesitancy prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the SBA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Medieval Times runs family-oriented dinner theaters in nine U.S. states where actors on horseback perform European jousting tournaments from the Middle Ages.

The pandemic prompted operators to shutter the castle-shaped venues in March 2020, leaving them with no revenue for the second quarter of last year, they said.

According to the lawsuits, the SBA denied grants meant for live venue operators and theatrical producers, saying Medieval Times did not meet the program's criteria, despite its provision of payroll data, venue photos and box office reports.

The operators argue that the decision was arbitrary, given that competitors including operators of "Pirates Dinner Adventure" venues in California and Florida received grants.

Medieval Times turned to Akin Gump's Caroline Wolverton and Angela Styles, described on the law firm's website as "among the most prominent government contracts lawyers in the United States," to champion their cause.

The case is Medieval Times U.S.A. Inc. v. Small Business Administration et al., U.S. District Court, District Of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-03213.

For Medieval Times: Caroline Wolverton and Angela Styles of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

