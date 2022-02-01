Meet the Wordle player who helped sell the game to the New York Times

Wordle, a website-only word game played on mobile phones and tablets, is displayed in this picture illustration taken February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

(Reuters) - One fan of the popular online word game Wordle didn't have to guess the terms of its sale to the New York Times Co on Monday.

William Patterson, who's currently enjoying a 10-day winning streak, is the Chicago lawyer who took the lead in representing Wordle creator Josh Wardle in the deal.

In an interview, Patterson declined to fill in many blanks on the sale, which the Times said was valued in the low-seven figures. But he shared his own Wordle strategies, and he said players' fears about the Times' paywall and its plans for the game are misplaced.

The newspaper has said the game would "initially" remain free for new and existing players. The company turned to a team from law firm Fenwick & West for the deal.

"Josh and I are very confident that The New York Times are going to be great stewards of the game," said Patterson, who co-chairs the data protection practice at law firm Swanson, Martin & Bell. He said he met Wardle in early January through a client and neighbor in the Chicago suburbs, who is friend of Wardle's.

Wordle players win by guessing letters on a grid to arrive at a five-letter word that changes every day, and can share their scores on social media.

"I like to play over my second cup of coffee in the morning," Patterson said, adding he usually uses his first two guesses to rule out letters. "I usually start with 'TEARS' or 'RATES,'" he said.

Why "rates?" He said it's not due to a lawyer's preoccupation with billing rates, but a long-ago lesson from "Wheel of Fortune" that R, S, T and E are among the most common English letters.

It's not a perfect strategy. Patterson said he was mad when his wife got QUIET on the first guess a few weeks ago.

