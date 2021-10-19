Meredith investors can’t revive suit over Time deal - 8th Circ.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action accusing Meredith Corp of misleading shareholders about the success of its $2.8 billion acquisition of Time Inc in 2018.

Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender said that the projections and statements made by Meredith about the acquisition did not amount to material misrepresentations.

Gruender heard the case alongside Chief Judge Lavenski Smith and Circuit Judge David Stras.

Monday's ruling affirmed an October 2020 decision by U.S. District Judge Charles Wolle in Des Moines, Iowa.

Cooley litigation partner Sarah Lightdale, who represented Meredith, said in a statement that the firm and its client were pleased with the decision on the “baseless” class action.

The Meredith shareholders’ lead counsel, John Browne of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Meredith closed its $2.8 billion acquisition of Time in January 2018, according to a press release. Through the deal, Meredith expanded its existing portfolio of lifestyle magazines with Time brands like People and Sports Illustrated.

An investor sued Meredith in September 2019 for allegedly making false statements and struggling to meet financial projections outlined as part of the transaction, according to an amended complaint.

The case is City of Plantation Police Officers Pension Fund v. Meredith Corp, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, No. 20-3510.

For lead plaintiff City of Plantation Police Officers Pension Fund: John Browne of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann

For Meredith Corp: Patrick Gibbs and Sarah Lightdale of Cooley

