Meta loses bid, for now, to depose FTC over agency's challenge to Within deal

(Reuters) - A California federal judge on Tuesday spurned a bid by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc to depose U.S. Federal Trade Commission officials over the agency's lawsuit seeking to block the social media company from buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited Inc.

In a court ruling, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen said the FTC already had provided enough information to Meta as it builds its defense against the federal agency’s antitrust lawsuit.

The FTC sued Meta in July, claiming its acquisition of Within would reduce competition in the market for virtual reality fitness apps. Meta has denied the claims and called the case "ill-conceived."

Meta's lawyers had asked van Keulen to let them question the FTC on a range of topics about the case, including how the agency derived the relevant market. They said the agency had "taken the extreme position of refusing to produce any representative" for a deposition.

The judge found much of what Meta wanted to ask the agency about in depositions was shielded by a protection for attorney "work product."

A Meta spokesperson on Wednesday did not immediately comment, and a representative from the FTC declined to comment.

Lawyers for Meta at Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Van Keulen's order left open the possibility that FTC officials would be required to sit for questioning later on in the litigation, after a ruling on Meta's request that the lawsuit be dismissed. She said the FTC "is not entitled to a blanket protective order" that would shield the agency from depositions focused on allegations in a lawsuit.

Van Keulen deferred ruling on whether to allow Meta to depose the FTC about any communication with state attorneys general and about whether FTC Chair Lina Khan should be recused from participating in the merger challenge.

Meta's lawyers long have argued Khan should be recused from matters involving the company based on statements she made critical of "big tech" market powers before her Biden administration appointment to lead the FTC.

FTC lawyers said in a recent court filing that Meta's deposition demand of the agency was the "practical equivalent of an examination of opposing counsel."

Meta's effort seeking dismissal of the FTC's lawsuit is pending before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose federal court.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:22-cv-04325.

For Federal Trade Commission: Abby Dennis of the FTC

For Meta: Eric Hochstadt of Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Mark Hansen of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick

